Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV is New for 2017

Philips has unveiled its all-new 2017 TV line and among the offerings from the company is a single OLED TV that has some cool features. I have mentioned over the last few days that while the LG OLED TV line for 2017 is very well rounded, the TVs lack any really cool and unique features that make people want to buy them. LG is great on pricing for its low-end TVs, but the high-end sets are rather boring in their feature sets.

Philips avoids being boring with its new 55POS9002 OLED TV with the integration of its slick Ambilight feature into the TV. This is the only OLED TV on the market today with Ambilight built in. If you have ever seen Philips' Ambilight feature, it uses backlights on the outside of the TV to throw colors from the screen onto your walls. The idea is to make the images you are watching more immersive by bringing colors into your real world.

I spent time testing a Philips TV many years ago with one of the first iteration of this tech and it was very cool. I particularly liked how the light bleeding over onto the walls helped bias the eye so the glare wasn't so bad. I can remember watching an Incredible Hulk movie on the Ambilight TV and being impressed with how my room turned green.

The OLED TV has the latest iteration of Ambilight and is definitely a feature you won't find anywhere else, in this instance there are Ambilights on the top and both sides of the TV. Other than fancy lighting the 55POS9002 OLED TV uses Android Marshmallow, the latest version of Android Smart TV OS. Philips also integrates the P5 Picture Processing Engine into the TV for the best image quality possible. Philips says that the P5 engine delivers image quality at reference level.

The P5 engine promises a 25% increase in image enhancement performance and a 25% increase in computation performance compared to the past generation. The TV supports a very wide color gamut of 99% to DCI-P3 WCG. Peak brightness for the 55POS9002 is 750-nit and combined with the wide color gamut and P5 processing engine, the TV gets the UHD premium certification and Philips HDR Perfect standard for HDR10 and HLG content. The TV also has DTS HD premium sound. Pricing and exact availability on the 55POS9002 hasn't been announced yet, but i expect this to be a high-end TV and priced accordingly.

If this Philips OLED 55POS9002 TV isn't for you, there are plenty of offerings on the market today. I already mentioned the LG OLED line for 2017. Sony also has a new XBR-A1EOLED TV for 2017 available in three screen sizes with a very cool sound tech that has the audio coming directly from the TV screen. Panasonic also has OLED TVs in it line for 2017 and the big feature there are premium certifications for image quality.