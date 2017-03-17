 
 

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV Is New For 2017

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 5:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV is New for 2017
 

Philips integrates the latest edition of Ambilight into its new OLED TV

Philips has unveiled its all-new 2017 TV line and among the offerings from the company is a single OLED TV that has some cool features. I have mentioned over the last few days that while the LG OLED TV line for 2017 is very well rounded, the TVs lack any really cool and unique features that make people want to buy them. LG is great on pricing for its low-end TVs, but the high-end sets are rather boring in their feature sets.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Philips avoids being boring with its new 55POS9002 OLED TV with the integration of its slick Ambilight feature into the TV. This is the only OLED TV on the market today with Ambilight built in. If you have ever seen Philips' Ambilight feature, it uses backlights on the outside of the TV to throw colors from the screen onto your walls. The idea is to make the images you are watching more immersive by bringing colors into your real world.

I spent time testing a Philips TV many years ago with one of the first iteration of this tech and it was very cool. I particularly liked how the light bleeding over onto the walls helped bias the eye so the glare wasn't so bad. I can remember watching an Incredible Hulk movie on the Ambilight TV and being impressed with how my room turned green.

The OLED TV has the latest iteration of Ambilight and is definitely a feature you won't find anywhere else, in this instance there are Ambilights on the top and both sides of the TV. Other than fancy lighting the 55POS9002 OLED TV uses Android Marshmallow, the latest version of Android Smart TV OS. Philips also integrates the P5 Picture Processing Engine into the TV for the best image quality possible. Philips says that the P5 engine delivers image quality at reference level.

The P5 engine promises a 25% increase in image enhancement performance and a 25% increase in computation performance compared to the past generation. The TV supports a very wide color gamut of 99% to DCI-P3 WCG. Peak brightness for the 55POS9002 is 750-nit and combined with the wide color gamut and P5 processing engine, the TV gets the UHD premium certification and Philips HDR Perfect standard for HDR10 and HLG content. The TV also has DTS HD premium sound. Pricing and exact availability on the 55POS9002 hasn't been announced yet, but i expect this to be a high-end TV and priced accordingly.

If this Philips OLED 55POS9002 TV isn't for you, there are plenty of offerings on the market today. I already mentioned the LG OLED line for 2017. Sony also has a new XBR-A1EOLED TV for 2017 available in three screen sizes with a very cool sound tech that has the audio coming directly from the TV screen. Panasonic also has OLED TVs in it line for 2017 and the big feature there are premium certifications for image quality.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

27 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

3 hours ago

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

8 minutes ago

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

47 minutes ago

Most Millennials prefer Snapchat over other Social Media Including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Most Millennials Prefer Snapchat over other Social Media Including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

1 hour ago

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit

SpaceX launched EchoStar Communication Satellite into Orbit on Thursday

1 hour ago

Water Bear Turns into Glass When it is Dry

How Water Bear Survives Complete Dehydration?

2 hours ago

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

2 hours ago

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

3 hours ago

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

7 Ways Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort Ups the Luxe All-Inclusive Ante

3 hours ago

Trump&#039;s Budget Proposal to Limit NASA&#039;s Climate Change Research

Trump's Budget Proposal to Limit NASA's Climate Change Research

4 hours ago

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

14 hours ago, 3:27pm CDT

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

14 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

27 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

8 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

27 minutes ago

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

NASA Confirms Biofuels Reduce Jet Pollution

47 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook