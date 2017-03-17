 
 

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas In US For Faulty Seat Belts

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 12:23pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts
Credit: Getty Images
  • Hyundai to recall 1 million Sonatas due to faulty seat belts
 

The cars are recalled from all over the U.S

Hyundai Motors Co. just announced a new recall for its Sonata cars. The company is going to recall a number of 978,000 Sonata cars in United States.

These cars are being recalled over the safety issues caused by faulty seat belts. Recently a problem in seat belts let to a minor injury in US. A report was filed for the incident after which the company moved on for a recall.

The report which was posted by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows the details about this recall. The recall will start from April this year which will include Sonata mid-sized cars which were manufactured from year 2011 to 2014. Along with that Sonata hybrid models manufactured from 2011 to 2015 will be recalled as well.

The cars have faulty seat belts that have faulty linkages. These can make the seat belt detach from its anchor when involved in an accident. This can result in an increased chance of getting and injury if the passenger is involved in a car accident.

The effected cars will have to be taken for inspection at the respective dealers of Hyundai. The dealers will inspect each vehicle. They will check for any kind of problem in the connection between the seat belt’s linkage and anchor pre-tensioners.

If any problem will be found in these linkages then the dealers will replace the faulty parts. All the replacements will be free of cost for customers. The recall is supposed to start from April 7th.

All the people having the affected vehicles will be able to check the inclusion criteria on the official website of Hyundai.  Last year around 470,000 Sonatas were recalled due to a faulty circuit board.

