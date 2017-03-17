Scientists Make New Material Using Scotch Tape and Laser Beams to Improve LED Screens

A novel bi-layer material may allow the efficacious and flexible output of light in the future. The researchers made the material by mixing molybdenum disulfide and rhenium disulfide. Both compounds are semiconductors and are agile to boot.

The ultimate goal of the researchers is the making of LED screens that are super-slim. These are in fact only a few nano-meters in width. You can literally bend them at will without causing any damage.

The material is filled with electrons like a classroom of kids. Each electron is in its place like a kid in the classroom in his or her seat. These electrons cannot move here or there.

Light is the only means for these electrons to have some degree of mobility. Thus they then conduct electricity. This is the basis of photo-voltaic gadgets which convert sunlight into electricity.

For light transfer, the electrons ought not just move about but be fixed in their respective places too. Various bi-layers have been used in this matrix. The novel material will allow the light output to be a whole lot moe potent than usual.

The researchers made the material via scotch tape method used in creating graphene. The method is queer in its application. A layer is removed from the crystal base via a scotch tape and then the scotch tape is folded a few times.

The thin layer formed forms the substrate of the material used in new LED screen. When you look at the substrate under a microscope, it has various colors like a thin film of oil on top of the surface of water.

Finally, stacking the layers thereby generating the van der Waals forces to act in between them completed this material. The whole arrangement was like LEGO blocks on an atomic level. LED technology in the future will thus be a whole new ball game.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Nanoscale Horizons.