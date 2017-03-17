2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road

The new BMW i8 Roadster is in development these days. The company is testing its prototype from the past few months. A new prototype was just caught testing which gave us a good enough insight about the upcoming model.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

It will be a drip top hybrid model by company. The car was spotted testing for winter conditions along with Rolls-Royce Dawn. The prototype was adequately camouflaged but still we are able to make out many components of this model.

The spy pictures show that it will have a soft-top Targa-style roof. Its rear end design is a little different from the art roof variant of the model. The design is inspired from BMW i Vision Future concept that was revealed in last year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

In order to remove or lower the roof, the passengers will have to manually remove it. The BMW i8 Roadster will be heavy as compared to coupe version of the car. However it not clear if the increased weight will affect its performance too.

According to AutoCar, it will be given a 10 percent power update. It can receive an output capacity of 420bhp along with using the petrol electric hybrid powertrain.

The BMW i8 coupe is currently fitted with a turbocharged 1.5 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine. It is paired with a front mounted electric motor. We might get to see the same kind of engine in roadster too.

We are looking forward for the car o have BMW’s latest iDrive system. Along with that it will surely get a few interior updates too. The coupe version of i8 is priced at £100,000. The BMW i8 Roadster will have a price slightly higher to that of coupe variant.