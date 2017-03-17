 
 

2019 BMW I8 Roadster Spied Testing On Road

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 12:39pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road
Credit: AutoCar
  • BMW i8 Roadster prototype spied testing
 

The new hybrid model is supposed to go on sale in year 2018

The new BMW i8 Roadster is in development these days. The company is testing its prototype from the past few months. A new prototype was just caught testing which gave us a good enough insight about the upcoming model.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

It will be a drip top hybrid model by company. The car was spotted testing for winter conditions along with Rolls-Royce Dawn. The prototype was adequately camouflaged but still we are able to make out many components of this model.

The spy pictures show that it will have a soft-top Targa-style roof. Its rear end design is a little different from the art roof variant of the model. The design is inspired from BMW i Vision Future concept that was revealed in last year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

In order to remove or lower the roof, the passengers will have to manually remove it. The BMW i8 Roadster will be heavy as compared to coupe version of the car. However it not clear if the increased weight will affect its performance too.

According to AutoCar, it will be given a 10 percent power update. It can receive an output capacity of 420bhp along with using the petrol electric hybrid powertrain.

The BMW i8 coupe is currently fitted with a turbocharged 1.5 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine. It is paired with a front mounted electric motor. We might get to see the same kind of engine in roadster too.

We are looking forward for the car o have BMW’s latest iDrive system. Along with that it will surely get a few interior updates too. The coupe version of i8 is priced at £100,000. The BMW i8 Roadster will have a price slightly higher to that of coupe variant.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

25 minutes ago

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

26 minutes ago

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

51 minutes ago

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

1 hour ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials With Amazing Capabilities

1 hour ago

Scientists Make New Material Using Scotch Tape and Laser Beams to Improve LED Screens

Scientists Make New Material Using Scotch Tape and Laser Beams to Improve LED Screens

1 hour ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food

1 hour ago

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

(Updated) iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone

3 hours ago

Climate of Your Ancestors Shaped Your Nose

Climate Shaped the Human Nose

3 hours ago

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

3 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

4 hours ago

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

25 minutes ago

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

26 minutes ago

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

51 minutes ago

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

1 hour ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

25 minutes ago

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

26 minutes ago

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

51 minutes ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials With Amazing Capabilities

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook