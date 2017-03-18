 
 

Buick To Reveal 2018 Regal Next Month At New York Auto Show

Posted: Mar 18 2017, 2:19am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Buick to Reveal 2018 Regal Next Month at New York Auto Show
Credit: Getty Images
  • Buick to reveal Regal Wagon in 2017 New York International Auto Show
 

A new wagon is debuted by company after 20 years

Buick is off to reveal its new wagon Regal in the 2017 New York International Auto Show this year. The company is going to reveal a new wagon after almost 20 years.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Buick is going to offer new versions of Opel Insignia Grand Sport lift back and the Sports Tourer Estate in the form of Regal. Regal will be the next generation model presented by company after a wait of many years since the year 1990, according to Automotive News.

The new Regal Sport back will replace the current Regal Sedan which is in market from many years. The wagon variant of the model will the very first one to arrive in the regal line up.

The company is looking for more practicality, versatility and dynamic nature through the wagon. Thus if we consider the designing of current Sports Tourer we can say that it is going to be an impressive looking vehicle.

The new Regal can have a wide range of engine options. However we can say that it can have Insignia’s 2.9 liter turbo petrol engine. It has an output range of 247bhp. Along with this, we might get to see other variants of engines too.

When released, the Regal will be the main competitor for Golf All track. It is a new vehicle introduced by Volkswagen. It is also said that Regal wagon is likely to follow the four-wheel drive transmission as it is the preferred mode in Europe.

Recent news suggest that Buick wagons will be manufactures in Opel’s factory in Germany. From there, the Buick models will be exported to U.S. Currently Regal is built in Ontario, Canada, thus the sudden decision of taking the manufacturing across Atlantic was surprising for many.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

14 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

14 hours ago, 1:14pm CDT

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

14 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road

14 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

1 hour ago

Apple Sets Up Two New R&amp;D Centers in China

Apple Sets Up Two New R&D Centers in China

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in 2017

13 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

13 hours ago, 2:06pm CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

13 hours ago, 1:56pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials With Amazing Capabilities

14 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

Scientists Make New Material Using Scotch Tape and Laser Beams to Improve LED Screens

Scientists Make New Material Using Scotch Tape and Laser Beams to Improve LED Screens

14 hours ago, 12:32pm CDT

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

14 hours ago, 12:24pm CDT

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

Hyundai Recalls 1 Million Sonatas in US for Faulty Seat Belts

14 hours ago, 12:23pm CDT

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food

15 hours ago, 12:14pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

14 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

14 hours ago, 1:14pm CDT

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

14 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Spied Testing on Road

14 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

1 hour ago

Apple Sets Up Two New R&amp;D Centers in China

Apple Sets Up Two New R&D Centers in China

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in 2017

13 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook