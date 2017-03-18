Buick to Reveal 2018 Regal Next Month at New York Auto Show

Buick is off to reveal its new wagon Regal in the 2017 New York International Auto Show this year. The company is going to reveal a new wagon after almost 20 years.

Buick is going to offer new versions of Opel Insignia Grand Sport lift back and the Sports Tourer Estate in the form of Regal. Regal will be the next generation model presented by company after a wait of many years since the year 1990, according to Automotive News.

The new Regal Sport back will replace the current Regal Sedan which is in market from many years. The wagon variant of the model will the very first one to arrive in the regal line up.

The company is looking for more practicality, versatility and dynamic nature through the wagon. Thus if we consider the designing of current Sports Tourer we can say that it is going to be an impressive looking vehicle.

The new Regal can have a wide range of engine options. However we can say that it can have Insignia’s 2.9 liter turbo petrol engine. It has an output range of 247bhp. Along with this, we might get to see other variants of engines too.

When released, the Regal will be the main competitor for Golf All track. It is a new vehicle introduced by Volkswagen. It is also said that Regal wagon is likely to follow the four-wheel drive transmission as it is the preferred mode in Europe.

Recent news suggest that Buick wagons will be manufactures in Opel’s factory in Germany. From there, the Buick models will be exported to U.S. Currently Regal is built in Ontario, Canada, thus the sudden decision of taking the manufacturing across Atlantic was surprising for many.