 
 

Common Painkillers Increase The Risk Of Cardiac Arrest

Posted: Mar 18 2017, 7:58am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 18 2017, 8:04am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Common Painkillers Increase the Risk of Cardiac Arrest
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and diclofenac are associated with 31 percent incresed risk of cardiac arrest, says study

Common painkillers used by millions of people worldwide may increase the risk of cardiac arrest. 

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

According to a report published by European Society of Cardiology, popular painkillers such as Ibuprofen, naproxen and other similar over-the-counter drugs may contribute to elevate blood pressure, put greater stress on heart and boost the odds of stroke and heart disease.

These medications belong to a family of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and are widely used to ease pain from mild fever to chronic inflammatory diseases. These drugs are considered safe when used wisely and as little as possible, with some exceptions. But their excessive and persistent use can lead to a risk of developing serious heart issue.

“Allowing these drugs to be purchased without a prescription, and without any advice or restrictions, sends a message to the public that they must be safe,” said study author Professor Gunnar Gislason, professor of cardiology at Copenhagen University Hospital Gentofte, Denmark. 

“Previous studies have shown that NSAIDs are related to increased cardiovascular risk which is a concern because they are widely used.”

For the new study, researchers reviewed the medical records for 28,000 people in Denmark who had a cardiac arrest between 2001 and 2010. Of those, 3 376 were treated with an anti-inflammatory drug up to 30 days before the event. Researchers then compared the use of NSAIDs during this 30-day period before cardiac arrest to the use of NSAIDs during a preceding 30-day period without cardiac arrest. The results showed that the use of NSAIDs was linked with a 31 percent increased risk of cardiac arrest.

“The findings are a stark reminder that NSAIDs are not harmless,” said Professor Gislason. “NSAIDs should be used with caution and for a valid indication. They should probably be avoided in patients with cardiovascular disease or many cardiovascular risk factors.”

Analysis also showed that Diclofenac and ibuprofen, both commonly used drugs, produced most devastating results in terms of cardiac arrest, leading up to 50% and 31% increased risk respectively. Naproxen turns out to be the best choice for a heart. Other NSAIDs were not associated with the occurrence of cardiac arrest, probably due to their lack of availability and use.

“Naproxen is the probably the safest NSAID and we can take up to 500 mg a day,” said Gislason. “Diclofenac is the riskiest NSAID and should be avoided by patients with cardiovascular disease and the general population.”

In the light of the findings, researchers recommend that NSAIDs should not be sold in supermarket or other such places where there is no expert is available to provide people guidance on drug use. If painkillers are needed to sell directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, they should only be available at pharmacies, but in limited quantities and in low doses. If a person is in discomfort and needs a pain relief, it is best to consult a doctor.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Breakthroughs and Advancements

1 hour ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

2 hours ago

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

3 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials With Amazing Capabilities

19 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

1 hour ago

Buick to Reveal 2018 Regal Next Month at New York Auto Show

Buick to Reveal 2018 Regal Next Month at New York Auto Show

5 hours ago

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

5 hours ago

Apple Sets Up Two New R&amp;D Centers in China

Apple Sets Up Two New R&D Centers in China

6 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

17 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in 2017

17 hours ago, 2:14pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

17 hours ago, 2:06pm CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

18 hours ago, 1:56pm CDT

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

18 hours ago, 1:15pm CDT

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

18 hours ago, 1:14pm CDT

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

19 hours ago, 12:49pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Breakthroughs and Advancements

1 hour ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

2 hours ago

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

3 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials With Amazing Capabilities

19 hours ago, 12:39pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Breakthroughs and Advancements

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

1 hour ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

2 hours ago

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

Dark Matter was Missing from Early Galaxies, Study Reveals

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook