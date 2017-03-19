Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

iOS 10 came out as one of the most capable versions of the famous dedicated operating system for Apple’s iDevices. Though iOS 10 has now lived out its days, and the world waits for the next version, the iOS 11. It’s pretty obvious that development of iOS 11 has already been initiated by now, the only question remains is, what will iOS 11 be capable of? Luckily, we do have useful information on the matter which is extracted from highly-reliable sources.

Release date:

The release date for iOS is unknown and no rumors have surfaced about the matter. So, on guess work, we would be inclined to talk about September as the release date of iOS 11, if iOS 11 in fact, is going to be released this year. September is a very busy month for Apple, new Mac models, new iPhones, iOS and OSX upgrades and much more.

But that’s not the only reason why we believe iOS 11 to be set to be released in September. iOS 10 is still a highly-demanded operating system by the developers and its updates haven’t stopped till now. iOS 10.3 will soon be hitting the iDevices and Beta version is already out with even more capabilities and some augmented features.

iOS 10.3 is set to be released about 3 months from now, which makes it unusual for Apple to launch iOS 11 before September. Releasing iOS 11 before September will make a minimal time difference between iOS 10.3 and iOS 11, which will ultimately lead to one of these version upgrades becoming redundant and unexplored. Although we are very sure to see some official information and probably a teaser about iOS 11 in Apple’s WWDC, set to take place in June.

Apple’s devices capable of upgrading to iOS 11:

Studying the pattern of how iOS 10 was compatible on most of the Apple Products and left behind a few of the really old ones, we can guess which models will be able to upgrade to iOS 11. iOS 10 was compatible all of the latest products of Apple while it bid goodbye to some of the older models. Following the same patterns, it seems like iPad4, iPad mini 2 and iPhone 5 will not be compatible with iOS 11. iPad Air 1, Air 2, Pro 9.7”, and Pro 12.9” will surely be upgradable to iOS 11.

iPad mini 3 and mini 4 are expected to support iOS 11 while iPad mini 2 is rumored to have fallen off the list. Similarly, iPhone 5 is expected to be off the list while iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus will be compatible with the new version of iOS. iPod touch (Sixth Gen) is also expected to be on the list of compatible devices. iPad Pro 2, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 are expected to be launched before iOS 11. Of course, they will too support the new version.

Minor update vs tenth anniversary featured update:

On an honest note, it doesn’t really make a difference whether the update is a regular one or a premium tenth-anniversary one. iOS powers arguably the most demanded set of devices in the world, at only 10 years of age. Of course, Apple may think otherwise. If so, then iOS 11 will be packing major featured updates topped by several small ones. Apple has worked in weird pattern when it comes to firmware distribution for iPhone.

Since iOS 9, the major features were introduced in number-changes while they were tweaked and perfected in minor updates and Beta releases. But iOS 9.3 Beta disrupted the pattern. Already being so far from the release of original iOS 9, it was expected that this version will only feature bug-fixes and some tweaks to already featured functions. To everyone’s surprise iOS 9.3 Beta introduced a number of major features like Night Shift Mode, protection of Applications by Touch ID, and several 3D Touch functions.

Upgraded Siri:

Apple’s officials stated that Siri in iOS 11 will sound more natural and humane. Which would, in computing terms, mean that the assistant will be capable of searching more than the exact keywords used by the user. Siri came out as a colorful feature in Apple’s products, although an AI assistant in smartphones was a sure-market even in those days. Apple has upgraded and improved Siri’s structure, algorithms and its sound over the numerous iOS version updates and now the AI assistant can be accepted as one of Apple’s signature entities. Business Insider dropped a ton of leaks in this matter.

BI stated that Apple has been secretly working hard to upgrade Siri. In intelligence? Better search capabilities? Customizable profile? No, Apple seems to be extremely attentive on making Siri sound more human and natural. Apple’s plans for Siri in the future look like they want Siri to adopt the artificial intelligence technology, which will be provided by VocallQ, which Apple bought two years ago. The new upgraded assistant will then be able to rule the market which is currently inhabited only by Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Dark Mode:

The Dark Mode feature has stirred a lot of people since it was rumored to be introduced in iOS 11. The hype was so high that new rumors began to surface that the Dark Mode will arrive in one of iOS 10 updates. Sadly, it didn’t, but we still have iOS 10.3 Beta update left to come. The Dark Mode is a special theme which will use dark colors to produce a soft visual experience which will make iPhone an angel in the night. If you think about it now, you would want to use iPhone in Dark Mode no matter what.

The surprising fact is that iOS 10 is capable of the Dark Mode feature since the first update of iOS 10. But if you try to use it, you will be excused by Siri, meaning that it is locked for now. The most understandable explanation here is that Apple added the feature in iOS 10, but ran into bugs during the testing phase. Which made the company hold the feature back while it could fix all the issues. So, safe to say, Dark Mode will definitely arrive in iOS 11, if not in iOS 10.3 Beta update.

Apple’s own Social Network:

A high quantity of rumors claim that Apple has been working on developing an application reflecting the social network traits of applications like Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. This application however might not provide as much freedom of content as the fore mentioned examples. The application developed by Apple is rumored to be video-sharing application, which will allow users to record a video, perform some basic editing, adding some clip art and text, and then sharing it to their friend circle.

The point of creating such an application is to promote the concept of video-memories instaed of just photos. A basic but very useful editing interface along with a “Single-handed” video recording interface, the application will make capturing of memories quite fast and easy. The application’s release date is unknown but highly accurate guesses are that the application will be a pre-installed feature when users upgrade their iPhones to iOS 11. Making the application a part of the new version of iOS.

FaceTime upgrade:

Apple may also be preparing a huge upgrade to FaceTime, Apple’s own online video calling service. Rumors suggest that Apple will develop a group video calling feature in iOS 11 for FaceTime. This new feature will finally bring FaceTime and Skype into a toe-to-toe competition. Though the service will still have some limitations, according to the rumors. iOS 11 will allow users to start a group video call from group conversations threaded in iMessage application. But only a maximum of 5 persons can join a group FaceTime call.

AR integrated Camera:

iPhone was anticipated to be able to use recognition mechanisms back during 2013-2015 era. Although those concept videos were impossible to make reality at that time, but as it seems, iOS 11 will bring the augmented reality feature in its camera software. Explaining in simple terms, AR will allow your camera to recognize objects. If you love an Indian Cuisine dish and you would love to try it again but you don’t know what it’s called, simply take out your camera and let the AR tell you what it’s called.

Show an unknown flower in your garden to your iPhone’s camera and it will tell you the name of that flower. Point your camera at your friend and the phone will tell you the name of the person if it is able to get a record off the internet or from your contacts list. That is what Augmented Reality integrated in a camera is capable of.

Availability Status of Contacts:

Get ready for yet another yummy treat by Apple. iOS 7 started the chain of real-time responses between operating systems of smartphones which made iPhone a truly high-tech device. In iOS 11, this system will be mechanized to extract its full potential. Apple Patented a concept to secure the technology in Apple’s court. In iOS 11, a direct communication between the operating systems of iPhones will guess the current place of the users and measure if the concerned contact is available for a conversation.

This mechanism will check for ringing status of the device (ring or vibrate or silent), Airplane Mode status, Information from the calendar, and readings taken by the sensors of the device. Of course, users will be provided the option to deny sending such information to any other iPhone.

Updated Maps and other Apple Application:

Apple is rumored to be working on indoor mapping, but there may be some time before a complete indoor-map of huge areas are ready. Other than that, Apple is rumored to have initiated a campaign which will use drones to get real-time information on traffic. Rumors suggest that Apple is going to merge the TV application with Apple Music. Either that, or at least both the app will be able to work within a proper integration.

Handoff System:

Apple has made the people wait for too long for the Handoff feature. It is highly-expected that Handoff for Media applications like Apple Music and TV will be introduced with iOS 11.

Updates for iPad:

The current system of app switching in iPad is a head ache, it becomes incredibly hard to find the application you want between a shuffled list of active applications. Apple seems to have a solution for that, iOS 11 is expected to bring a new app switcher for iPad models. Other features will include updates and performance augmentations for Apple Pencil application.

Dynamic Keyboard:

While typing, the four fingers of each hand work in two separate alignments. If a person types with a symmetrical positioning of hands, it might be very easy while if the user puts his hands in different positions while typing, it creates constraints for either one hand or both. To top that, the lack of anchors on ‘J’ and ‘F’ keys on a tablet make it impossible to type as fluently on a tablet as on a physical keyboard.

The new Dynamic Keyboard in iOS 11 for iPads will solve that problem. The keyboard application will first divide the virtual keyboard into two halves. The software will then detect the alignment and patterns of finger movement and adjust both the halves of the keyboard to align perfectly for each hand.