New Cars Of The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Today is the final day of the 87th annual Geneva Motor Show that is held in Switzerland as usual. The event was filled to the brim with all the best cars to be offered from around the world. Whether it was Italian, French, German or American auto engineering they could all be found under one roof for the duration of the auto show.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

Geneva Motor Show 2017 became host to the inauguration of many new cars. Some of the new cars belonged to the category of Hypercars and electrified cars while others belonged to the conventional powertrain.Let us take a look at all the new cars unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show.

ALPINE

Alpine A110 Sports Car

The new Alpine A110 is a lightweight sporting coupe equipped with the latest 1.8-litre four engine developed especially for the car. The Alpine A110 boasts 249bhp of power along with 236lb ft of torque. The A110 claims to reach 0-62mph in just 4.5 seconds.

ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin Vanquish S Sports Car

Aston Martin has released the Vanquish S as inspired by the famous DB9. The sports car has extra power and sharper angles than even the DB9, along with a redefined interior; a new take on the GT trim. Unchanged features are the 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires and carbon-ceramic brakes. The engine is a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12, which pushes power to 592bhp.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hpercar

Aston Martin also revealed the new hypercar Valkyrie. The hypercar was previously kwon as the AM-RB 001 and is being produced as a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. The hypercar which comes with a 3 million euro price tag is equipped with a new high-revving naturally aspirated V12 engine which goes from 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Aston Martin AMR Brand

According to Aston Martin it is the fastest four door car ever produced by the brand. The new AMR range boasts a top speed of 210 mph as a result of the 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine which can produce out a whopping 592bhp. Additionally there is an all-new quad exhaust system. The first cars in the AMR range will be named the Vantage and Rapide.

AUDI

2018 Audi RS3 Sportback

The Audi RS 3 Sportback was finally unveiled at the show. The hatchback can produce up to 400 horsepower along with 354 pound of torque. The engine fitted is a 2.5-liter inline-5, so basically the car can sprint to an impressive 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is estimated to the 155 mph, however on request the speed can be raised to 174 mph.

Audi RS5

Audi has just revealed its all-new next generation RS5 at the Swiss auto show. The new RS5 which is capable of producing 444bhp has been designed with Audi’s freshly-rebranded Quattro performance Division now known as Audi Sport. The engine a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 can take the car from 0-62mph in 3.9sec which is quicker than all of its rivals.

Audi Q8 Concept

Audi brought its Q8 concept for Geneva 2017 with a new paint job and ahybrid powertrain planned to be created for the future. According to Audi whenever the Q8 is released as a production car it will have a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol V6 with an electric compressor engine. The petrol engine will be able to deliver 436bhp while the electrical counterpart will deliver an extra 26bhp taking the total power to 462bhp and 516lb ft of torque.

BENTLEY

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e

In 2017 Bentley finally revealed a car which will be a mix of alternative-fuel and efficiency. The new Bentley EXP12 Speed 6e is an experimental – concept and the number 12 denotes the position of concept cars. The very first EXP 1 was produced by Bentley back in 1919. The Speed 62 is relative to Bentley’s commitment to produce a smaller, lighter and maybe even less expensive car. The car is expected to be an EV hybrid and set for release by next year.

Bentley Continental Supersports

According to Bentley the 2017 Continental Supersports is their fastest and powerful production car yet. The 209mph producing Coupe is undeniably the world’s fastest four-seater right now. The 2017 Continental Supersports can reach from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds. The 6.0-litre W12 engine is capable of producing 700bhp and 750lb ft of torque with the help of a revised exhaust system and uprated internals. Additional features are carbon-ceramic brakes and 21 inch alloys made of forged alloy.

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner

The all-new Bentley Nebtayga Mulliner is one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs. Both the interior and exterior designs of the SUV have been designed with exclusive luxury in mind as is the norm for a Bentayga vehicle. The Mulliner features a W12 petrol engine with variable displacement, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. The top speed is an impressive 187 mph and the emission is a mere 296g/km showing the car’s efficient fuel economy.

BMW

BMW 5-series Touring

The new 2017 BMW 5 series Touring was revealed at the Geneva Motor show. The new five estate vehicle’s tech has been updated and the angles have been smoothed compared to the predecessor. The classic wagon has been given a 36mm boost in length, 8mm in width and 10mm in height. The Touring comes with five different engines available in various trims; 520d, 530d, 530d xDrive, 530i, and 540i xDrive.

BMW 4-series Facelift

The BMW 4 series cars have been updated. At the 2017 Geneva motor show the BMW released new Bi-LED headlights along with a slightly reshaped front bumper. The interior’s tech has also been tweaked such as an updated version of iDrive and new upholstery trims. The engine has also been redefined as it is now completely made up of BMW TwinPower turbo units.

BUGATTI

Bugatti Chiron

Allegedly the world’s fastest car Bugatti brought the Chiron at the 2017 Geneva Motor show before the first ever deliveries begin. According to Bugatti already half of the 500-strong have sold out. Three of the Chiron from the 500 has been given exclusively to punters in Europe and the Middle East. Every single Chiron is priced at a whopping €2.4 million. 70 of the Chiron are slated to be released in 2017 and a bulk of them has been bought in Europe.

CITROEN

Citroen C-Aircross Concept

The miniature SUV concept by Citrown called C-Aircross was given the pride of placeat the 2017 Geneva motor show. The new C-Aircross features a lot of angles in its design comprised of a plastic body. The car on display looked ready for production and is expected to roll out in the market by summer 2017. The SUV contains an excellent 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel option. The C-Aircross is expected to share some hardware with new Vauxhall Crossland X SUV. The new SUV is available for just £14,000.

DACIA

Dacia Logan MCV

The new Dacia Logan was unveiled at the 2017 Swiss auto show. The all-new model is another addition to the Logan MCV line-up as it features ground clearance and plastic cladding but in a SUV mode. The new ride has a 50mm ride height increase along with new skids plates on both ends of the car. The SUV has a practical 573-litre engine bigger than any other car in its size category. The more spacious MCV is priced at £1k more than regular Logan.

DS

DS 7 Crossback

The new DS7 is slated to be released in UK showrooms by end of January 2018. The new SUV showcased at the Swiss auto show was a full production car by the French automaker. According to DS the new DS7 will have as much space as the Audi Q5 with room for five seats. A decent 550-litre along with a hybridised 4wd version rear electric axle is present. The exterior design features cool headlamps which are low CO2 LED tech. The DS7 comes in six engine and transmission combos; PureTech 130, THP 180, THP 230, BlueHDi, BlueHDi 180 and E-Tense Hybrid.

FERRARI

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Next up the supercar Ferrari 812 Superfast was also unveiled at the Geneva auto show. The all-new Ferrari supercar is an updated version of the F12 Berlinetta. Ferrari is featuring a new 6.5-liter V-12 in it capable of delivering a whopping 789 horsepower. Moreover it produces 80% of the toque from 3,500 rpm as a result of both direct fuel injections and tracts.

FIAT

Fiat Fullback Cross Pick-up

A new and stylish version of Fiat’s famous pick was launched at the Geneva Motor Show this year. It has been given a new grille decorated with black ingots. Along with that it has a satin silver plate and perfectly designed large sized side steps. The Fullback Cross will feature a brand new and updated black cargo space. The Fiat logo can be seen in the relief. The pickup will be available with the double cab. It will have a 2.4 liter common rail turbo diesel engine. The output of Cross will be 180bhp. It will showcase two kinds of transmissions including six-speed manual or a five speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is supposed to go on sale by summer this year and the prices will be revealed before launch.

Fiat 500 Limited Edition

The Fiat 500 is an iconic hatchback and for its 60th birthday Fiat is releasing a limited edition called the Fiat 500 Sessantesimo in 2017. Only 560 of the models will be developed and will be available as a convertible in a special white and ivory paint job named Dolcevita.

Fiat 124 Spider Europa Limited Edition

The limited edition of the Fiat 124 Europa will come in Passione Red along with a set of 17-inch four-spoke alloy wheels. The front will be decorated with the '124' logo. The interiors will feature black leather seats and steering wheels along with an impressive 7-inch infotainment system. Powered with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine it can produce 138 hp.

Fiat Panda Natural Power

Fiat also showed the Panda Natural Power at the Swiss auto show. The Fiat Panda comes with a 900 TwinAir engine capable of producing 80 bhp. According to Fiat, the Panda can go 100 km on natural gas worth 3 to 5 euros. The new Panda also decreases the Classic road noise and air pollution attributed to the previous model.

FITTIPALDI MOTORS

Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo Supercar

Pininfarina revealed a full supercar at the 2017 Geneva motor show designed by the F1 world champion driver and two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi. The car is called the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina. The supercar took three years to develop and has been designed to be a high-performance track car equipped with a multi-stage traction control to make it friendly for drivers of all experience. The EF7 comes with carbon-fiber bodyworks and a 4.8-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine capable of producing 600bhp. Additional features include a rear-view camera screen and a pedal box and wheel adjust.

FORD

Ford Fiesta

The new next generation Ford Fiesta was recently brought to Geneva for the motor show to announce its price. The new Fiesta with a 71mm elongated length will come with three- and five-door forms. The price announced is now £12,715 in the Style trim while the new Vignale trim will cost £20,195. Various petrol and diesel engines options will be available but the most noteworthy is the 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol as it contains cylinder deactivation and will produce offering 99bhp, 123bhp and 138bhp. The Ford Fiesta will contain the latest luxury tech such as 8 inch touchscreen media system, panoramic glass roof, Active Park Assist and much more.

Ford Fiesta ST

The next generation Ford Fiesta features a notable shift from the turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder to an all-new turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine. Even though the power remains the same at 197 horsepower, the 3-cylinder is lighter and quicker. In short the new Fiesta ST can go from a mere 0 to 62 mph in just 6.7 seconds.

HONDA

Honda Civic Type R

The production trim of the Honda Civic Type R made its debut at the Geneva auto show. The Civic type R will soon head to showrooms later in 2017. The new Civic Type R will not only be the first Honda to be sold all over the world but will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed manual engine. The horsepower is expected to exceed 305 hp.

Honda NeuV

Honda brought its NeuV to the Swiss motor show made with the all-new Honda Automated Network Assistant (HANA) tech and built with SoftBank. According to Honda, the HANA tech makes the car more aware of the driver’s preferences to personalize their experience. NeuVcuts costs for the owne by managing electric power consumption. It can intelligently monitor electricity rates and charging. It can also sell back excess power it has stored during peak price times. Basically NeuV is an AI economies trader.

HYUNDAI

Hyundai i30 Tourer

The Hyundai i30 Tourer is the practical estate version of the Hyundai i30. The new car is also being called the i30 Wagon. The new i30 Tourer will feature a four-strong line-up with options of a regular hatch or a four-door coupe. The new i30 Tourer offers an impressive 602 litres of space. The roofline has sleek lines and a rakish look. The engine range is the standard turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. A number of new trims including safety are also included in the mix.

Hyundai FE Fuel-Cell Concept

Hyundai, not one to stay behind, also brought a concept to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The FE Fuel Cell concept is Hyundai’s particular vision for the future of eco-friendly cars. The name itself is a testament to Future Eco shortened to FE. The concept features a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. It is also one of the 14 low-emission cars to be launched by Hyundai before 2020. With the new concept Hyundai plans to establish itself as an environmentally friendly car developer pioneer. According to Hyundai the FE concept is 20% lighter and 10% more efficient and runs 490 miles before a refill. The SUV is slated to be launched in 2018.

INFINITI

Infiniti Q60 Project Black S

The new Infiniti Q60 Project Black S is just a skunkworks creation. Right now it cannot even be called a concept but is assured to be a build up between Infiniti and Renault Sport Formula 1 team. The creation is touted to be developed with an inspiring 500bhp hybrid energy recovery system. The design is assured to contain carbon-clad aero tweaks with an overall Batmobile-esque look, which is promised to be lightweight and efficient.

JAGUAR

2018 Jaguar F-Pace, XE, XF

Equipped with the all-new generation of Ingenium engines the Jaguar F-Pace, XE and XF are the model cars of the year 2018 for the company. The new engine can produce power from 197bhp to 247bhp. The new designs also sweep Jaguar into a new era and other features like interior also increase the attraction of the car.

Jaguar I-PACE

The I-PACE is the Jaguar’s all-electric model slated to be released next year. The most note-worthy aspect of the I-PACE is its stylish design for an electric car. The model will have an EPA range rating of 220 miles per full charge, since it comes with a 90kWh battery pack which takes it from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds.

JEEP

2017 Jeep Compass

The 2017 Jeep Compass is here with a body type which shows refinement and style fused together. The new Compact SUV is a limited time offer with a power train of 180 hp. The interior consist of leather-trimmed front seats, while the exterior boasts 18-inch aluminum wheels. Other enhancements include a two-tone black roof and a panoramic sunroof.

2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

The new Wrangler Rubicon Recon for 2017 is an off-road expert which comes with a 285 horse power producing 3.6-liter V-6 engine. Further improving the efficiency is the six-speed manual along with an optional five-speed automatic. Choice is also given in 2 or 4 doors and a convertible top.

KIA

2017 Kia Picanto

The all-new Kia Picanto is basically a city car. New changes include the replacement with the 99bhp producing three-cylinder GDI petrol engine. Other enhancements are a stiffer reworked chassis plus quicker steering. The car will be a custom favorite with availability in 11 different colors for exterior and 5 colors for interior.

LAMBORGHINI

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

The new supercar by Lamborghini comes with an impressive powertrain of 631bhp which can go from 0 to 62mph in just a mere 2.9seconds. The Huracan Performante comes with serious tweaks such as cooling ducts in the bonnet and high mounted exhausts giving the car a light weight aerodynamic.

LAND ROVER

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover introduced an all-new car called the Velar. According to the Land Rover design director with the Velar they strived towards a reductive approach. The Velar comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of producing 300 hp in addition to 700 Nm of torque. The Velar can go from 0 to 100 in 6.5 seconds.

Land Rover Discovery Hero

The interesting Discovery Hero is helmed by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations. The car was initially designed for emergency disaster situations for the Austrian Red Cross. Built with the latest Disco TD6 the car is even equipped to release drones from the roof. The roof has been especially designed with magnetic system to support the Hero drones.

LEXUS

2018 Lexus LS 500h

Lexus revealed the photos of the Lexus LS 500h even before the show took place. The new hybrid LS sedan is the fifth generation of the Lexus flagship. The sedan first made its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show. At the Geneva show it came with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine which is capable of delivering about 415 horsepower.

2017 Lexus RC F GT3

The RC F GT3 is Lexus’ sports car for 2017 capable of producing a whopping 500hp with the help of a 5.4-litre V8 racer engine.The car is made majorly with carbon fiber. The hood, roof, trunk lid, door panels, rear spoiler, interior trim, front and rear bumpers, dashboard and even the engine air box is made up of carbon fiber.

MAZDA

2017 Mazda CX-5

The 2017 model of the Mazda CX-5 comes with 15% more rigidity. The powertrain consists of two 2.5L and 2.0L engine options which can produce up to 187 hp and 155 hp subsequently. The model retains the 6-speed automatic transmission and the i-ACTIV all-wheel drive, but the gear traction has been reversed.

McLAREN

McLaren 720S

The all-new McLaren’s super car is the perfect combination of ferocity in connection with lightweight aerodynamics. The 720S comes with a 710-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine which can drive the rear wheels with a seven-speed automatic. The 720s comes in four different modes such as the Comfort, Sport, Track and Drift.

McLaren BP23 Hyper GT

The new BP Hyper GT by McLaren is a three seat limited edition hybrid supercar. The car has been greatly influenced by the McLaren F1 and only 106 of them will be developed with a price tag of £1.65 million per piece. According to McLaren it is so far the most luxurious carwith an advanced hybrid powertrain produced by them.

MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Concept Car

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is slated to be a four door performance hybrid model with a badge of ‘EQ Power+’. The concept will presumably have the same the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the two-seater AMG GT but with a bolt to an electric motor. Moreover the batteries will also be able to charge through braking.

Mercedes-Benz E63 4Matic+ Estate

The new Mercedes-AMG is an estate car wagon capable of producing 603bhp and go from 0-62mph in a mere 3.5seconds. The car will soon be available by April 2017. The E63 wagon comes equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Also added is the cylinder deactivation tech to increase fuel economy and cut back on emissions.

Mercedes-Benz E-class Cabriolet

The new Mercedes E-class Cabriolet is the 25th anniversary edition of the E-class. It is available in a 4Matic all-wheel drive. The car will come in four different colors; brown, blue, red and black.Four ranges of engines E220d and E350d in petrol along with E200 and E400 in diesel will be available.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Benz AMG Hypercar

MINI

Mini DNS

MITSUBISHI

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

NISSAN

Nissan Qashqai



PAGANI

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Pagani Huayra Roadster was the highlight of Geneva Motor Show 2017 as one of the most expensive cars revealed in the show. It is the latest million dollar, hand built car by company. The new thing that can be seen in this model is removable rooftop of the car. The removable rooftop is made of carbon and glass. The hardtop removal has made the car lighter which will help in efficient acceleration of car.It has gotten subtle changes in designing as well. The car will be powered by a 6.0 liter twin turbo charged Mercedes-Benz AMG V12 engine. It has a seven speed single clutch paddle shift gearbox. The engine will produce an output of 722bhp. The car will be able to go from 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds. This will make it one of the fastest Hypercars in the world.

PEUGEOT

Peugeot 3008

The first car to deserve our attention is none other than the Peugeot 3008, which won the 2017 “Car of the Year” award at the motor show in Switzerland. The winner is chosen by a panel made up of 58 journalists from over 22 European countries. It is the first SUV winner of the Peugeot company since its creation in 1964 and the fifth Peugeot vehicle named Car of the Year at the Geneva auto show. The car will be available in a range of trims from 1 to 1.4 litre three cylinder turbo engine.

Peugeot Instinct Concept

The 3008 was not the only offering by Peugeot at the Swiss auto show. Peugeot also unveiled its Instinct concept, which is a first self-driving concept. According to Peugeot the concept is the combination of new technology with driving pleasure. It will feature handsome aerodynamic qualities. Along with that it will have a beautiful exterior too. It will use the Artik Cloud Platform by company as well. It will help the car to configure settings according to user preferences. Car’s interior is designed to give the sense of hi-tech luxury which will actually match its exterior. The steering wheel will have a switch that will make the paddles fold thus creating more leg space. The cabin in turn will be able to convert into a comfortable lounge by pressing a single button.

PININFARINA

Pininfarina H600

PORSCHE

Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the highlights of the Geneva Motor Show. Porsche 911 GT3 is going to be a car that have performance of a sports car. It has been made light weight that will make the driving experience better than ever. It will come with a 4.0 liter engine with an output of 500bhp. The combined fuel consumption of Porsche 911 GT3 is said to be 12.7liters/km. The CO2 emissions of the car are found to be around 288-290g/km. It is pretty much the same as of the 911GT3 Cup racing car. It has gotten a redesigned chassis and rear axle steering which has made the driving experience more dynamic than ever before. It will also help the engine to convert power more efficiently. It has been developed on racing technology which makes it a road legal sports car.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Panamera Sport Turismo is another highlight of the year presented by the company in the show. Porsche has beautifully extended the Panamera family with the addition of the Panamera Sport Turismo. Five versions of Panamera are on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, making it an ideal choice for people preferring different types of drives and also different types of engines. The variants that are included in the Panamera line up are Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4D Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo. This line-up is originally based on the successful sports Saloon that was introduced by Porsche. This new version is again a great example of comfortable drive and luxury, both in the single package.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

A hybrid Panamera also made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The hybrid cars are in demand these days and most of the auto-makers are making sure that Hybrid models get a good representation in their line-ups. This is the reason that we got to see the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid at this year's show.For the first time, Porsche launch a plug-in hybrid model as the flagship of a model line. It has a powerful four-liter V8 engine which is taken from Panamera Turbo. This engine is paired with an electric motor, resulting in 500 kW/680 hp of system power.

Porsche 718 Cayman

The new Porsche 718 Cayman was introduced in the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The car has an output of 396bhp and will have the ability to achieve an acceleration of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds. The car has been made faster by introducing a number of updates in the car’s engine.

Its suspension has been lowered by 20mm in order to produce moreagility n the car. A few minor tweaks in the body has made it even more attractive as well.

RENAULT

Renault Captur Facelift

Renault Zoe e-Sport

The concept is an electric vehicle that is based on the latest futuristic developments made by a number of companies. The company is claiming that it will be an efficient and practical city life car. The same formula that was implied by the company in the form of the hot hatch that was introduced a number of years back is being implemented in this EV.The Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept will have a carbon fiber body making it efficient for greater speed rang. It will have a weight of almost 3,086 pounds and out of it will be due 1000 pounds batteries.

Renault Trezor Concept

Another exciting new concept which was introduced by Renault in the show was Renault Trezor Concept. It is again an electric concept. The car has an innovative design according to which the roof will be able to slide upfront. Other than that it will have a honeycomb shaped air inlet too. The interior is carefully designed and will present an excellent mixture of wood and leather. The car is supposed to offer best connectivity. The Renault Trezor Concept engine will have a power of 350bhp. The car will also have an ability to go from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds flat.

ROLLS-ROYCE

Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance

RUF

Ruf CTR

SEAT

Seat Ibiza

SKODA

Skoda Citigo Facelift

Skoda Kodiaq Scout

Skoda Octavia vRS 245



SSANGYONG

Ssangyong XAVL

SUBARU

Subaru XV

SUZUKI

Suzuki Swift

TATA

Tata Tamo Racemo



TECHART

Techart 718 Cayman

TECHRULES

Techrules Ren Supercar

Techrules Ren is a super car presented in Geneva Motor Show 2017 by a Chinese carmaker. It is the first ever production model made by Ren. The supercar will be available in three configurations. It will be available in options of two, four and six electric motors. These will be paired with a patented diesel fuel turbine (TREV) charging system. The car has an official output of 1287bhp with a torque of 2340Nm. The car will have the ability to achieve acceleration of 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds. Its top speed is supposed to be 320km/h.

TOYOTA

Toyota Yaris GRMN

The new Toyota Yaris GRMN made its way in the Geneva Motor Show this year as well. This will be a supercharged hot hatch by Toyota. The supercharged four cylinder vehicle will showcase an output of 205bhp. It will be offered in six-speed manual transmission. The acronym GRMN in the name stands for Gazoo Racing, Masters of the Nurburgring. The car will come with a special suspension which will be a little different from a standard Yaris. It has been given unique kind of body panels that make the car beautiful to look at.

The car might not make it to the American market but it will be released in many other countries.

Toyota i-TRIL Concept

Toyota i-TRIL concept is the right kind of vehicle that will define mobility for future. It has been designed specifically to be a futuristic electric car for urban areas. Toyota was planning to introduce an electric vehicle for an urban house wife or her companions and this concept came up. The Toyota i-TRIL concept is a rear-wheel-drive concept that weighs only 600kg. It will be powered by an electric motor that will be placed above rear axle unit. The concept car has a design that looks like an insect however it surely isn’t cringe worthy.

VANDA ELECTRICS

Dendrobium Supercar

This Geneva Motor Show also saw the reveal of a first ever Singaporean hypercar as well. The new electric hypercar, Vanda Dendrobium was revealed at the 87th International Geneva Motor Show. It is manufactured by Vanda Electric in collaboration with F1 engineering company named Williams Advanced Engineering. This car will have a top speed of 320km/h. The car is supposed to have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in mere 2.7 seconds. The car is beautiful to look at. It has monocoque chassis and is made of carbon fiver body panels. The company will reveal the full details in some time. Although it is being said that it will have a 7 figure price tag.

VAUXHALL

2017 Vauxhall Crossland X SUV

The new family car introduced by Vauxhall at Geneva was 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X SUV. It is a practical car which will be off great use for the families. It is supposed to be the smallest vehicle made by company in SUV line up. The car will sit below Mokka X. Its prices and specs will be lower than that of Mokka X. The 2017 Vauxhall Crossland X SUV will replace the old Meriva MPV. It will have software updates such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other than that updates infotainment systems, in-car Wi-Fi system and features such as driver’s assist will be available too. It will feature 1.2 liter three cylinder engine with various outputs such as 82bhp, 108bhp and 128bhp.

Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer

The Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer will feature a 1.6 liter SIDI 170bhp pumping unit. It will have the ability to produce 260Nm of torque. Along with that it feature a new 2.0 liter CSTi engine with an output of 120bhp and 140bhp. It will have high features such as Bluetooth, digital radio and USB & AUX as a standard. The car will feature an 8 inches touchscreen IntelliLink infotainment system. It will also feature an 8 inches customizable instrument cluster.

New Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport 2017

The new Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport 2017 has been given a sporty style and excellent dynamics. The car will be available in the option of 1.5 liter Turbo eco TEC S/S engine. It will have an estimated output of 140bhp with a torque of 250Nm. The Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport 2017 will be offered in an option of six speed manual transmission with front-wheel drive. The car will feature acceleration of 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds where its top speed will be 130mph. The price of Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport 2017 is set to be £17,910 for the base model.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Arteon

VW has unveiled an attractive new sporty car in Geneva called the Arteon. The car seats five people and promises the elements of a sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. The car gets standard LED headlamps and a long wheelbase for lots of space inside. VW will place the Arteon in its range above the Passat. Production is at the Emden plant and the car will be available this June in Germany.

Volkswagen Sedric Concept

The new concept by Volkswagen id regarded as the future of transport. According to the company, it will be driverless pod which will move with the help of electric energy. These will be autonomous in nature and will be able to move forward with the ability of an autonomic system. It is designed for ride sharing in the urban areas.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

A new SUV by VW made its way into the Geneva show this year. The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is considered as the best practical choice of any person who wants to have a great vehicle. The seven seater vehicle is spacious and comfortable. It will be offered in a variety of four-cylinder engines. These engines will have the ability to provide various outputs. It is said that the petrol engine will offer an output of 148bhp while the diesel engine will offer 237bhp of output. It will have an all-wheel drive as a standard. The company will offer 6 variants of engine to select from. The price of seven seater Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will start from £30,000 for the base model.

VOLVO

Volvo XC60

The famous XC60 by Volvo is arriving in the market with a lot of new features this year. The Volvo XC60 which is named in the list of Top Safety Pick + since 2013 has amazing new things too. It will feature Drive-E powertrains that are especial y designed by company. It helps in best fuel consumption statistics with amazing performance. New aerodynamic features will make the drive smooth and handling easier than ever. It will be featured in options of turbocharged and supercharged engines. The performance of these small engines will be equal to six and eight cylinder powerhouses. The Volvo XC60 is roomy and spacious. It will feature facilities such as Blind Spot Monitor System, Back up and Rear Camera, Volvo on call Engine remote start and Panoramic Sunroof.

ZENVO

Zenvo TS1 GT

Zenvo is marking a decade of success and has introduced a new model to celebrate the occasion. The Zenvo TS1 GT will be an exciting model that will be offered at a price of £1 million. The model was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The Zenvo TS1 GT is a carbon bodied super car. It will feature rear-wheel drive. It will showcase an output of 1163bhp. The engine that will produce this awesome power will be a twin supercharged 5.8 liter V8 engine.

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers.

180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile. Read more car news.