 
 

Super Mario Run Comes To Android On March 23

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 2:15am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23
 

Speculations that famed game Super Mario Run is coming to Android phones are set to end soon -- it will be available in March.

According to video game publisher Nintendo America, the game will be available for Android users from March 23.

"Android version of #SuperMarioRun will be available on 3/23 with the Ver(sion).2.0.0 update!" @NintendoAmerica tweeted on Saturday.

Nintendo launched Super Mario Run in December 2016 for iPhone and has witnessed around 78 million downloads till date.

"Android users will get version 2.0.0 upon release, while iPhone users will get an update to the version on the same day. The update will add some new playable characters to the game," the Verge reported.

The game features three modes -- World Tour, Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder -- and is free to download.

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Apple&#039;s unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

Top Science Stories This Week

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Free Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Consoles at Stake in I4U GiveAway

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

