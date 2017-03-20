 
 

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe Has Healthiest Hearts On Earth

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 2:59am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 20 2017, 3:20am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth
Credit: Michael Gurven
 

Almost 85 percent of Tsimane people have no signs of clogged arteraries, a condition that drastically increase the risk of heart disease

An indigenous South American tribe has healthiest hearts of any population in the world, according to a new study.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The Tsimane people living in Bolivian Amazon barely had signs of clogged up arteries even in the old age. Clogged artery is the buildup of fatty materials inside the arteries which dramatically increase the risk of heart attack. Thanks in part to their unique diet, Tsimane people are five times less likely to have blocked arteries compared to the people in United States. They also have lower heart rates, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels than rest of the world.

The diet of these indigenous South Americans is based on low-fat, fiber-rich food and includes freshwater fish, non-processed rice, plantain, manioc root, corn and meat of tapir and capybara (the largest rodent in the world). 

72% of their calories come from carbohydrates compared with 52% in US. Only 14% of their diet constitutes of fat which is considerably lower (34%) than US diet.

Moreover, Tsimane people live an active life as they spend most of their daytime in fishing, farming and hunting in the rainforest of Amazon. Their lifestyle is similar to that of human civilization thousands of years ago and it is contributing to their heart health.

“Our study shows that the Tsimane indigenous South Americans have the lowest prevalence of coronary atherosclerosis of any population yet studied,” said co-author Professor Hillard Kaplan from University of New Mexico. “Their lifestyle suggests that a diet low in saturated fats and high in non-processed fiber-rich carbohydrates, along with wild game and fish, not smoking and being active throughout the day could help prevent hardening in the arteries of the heart.”

The study was conducted in 85 remote Tsimane villages between 2014 and 2015. To determine Tsimane's risk of heart disease, researchers took CT scans of the hearts of more than 700 adults aged 40 to 94. Researchers also measured their weight, heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels to determine their overall heart health.

Researchers found that almost nine in the ten of Tsimane people had no risk of heart disease. Only 20 people or 3% had moderate or high risk. By comparsion, a US study of more than 6,000 people found that only 14% of Americans had no risk of heart disease while a staggering 50% had a moderate or high risk. The condition continued even in the old age. Researchers estimate that an 80-year old Tsimane had the same vascular age as an American in his or her mid-50s. 

Tsimane people have the lowest reported levels of vascular aging of any population yet studied. 

Researchers admit that it is not possible for modern people to follow this seemingly ancient diet and lifestyle. However, some of those aspects could be incorporated into our lives to reduce the risk of heart disease which contributes to most deaths worldwide.

“This study suggests that coronary atherosclerosis could be avoided if people adopted some elements of Tsimane lifestyle, such as keeping their LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar very low, not smoking and being physically active,” said Dr .Gregory S. Thomas from Long Beach Memorial Medical Centre. 

“Most of the Tsimane are able to live their entire life without developing any coronary atherosclerosis. This has never seen in any prior research. While difficult to achieve in industrialized world, we can adopt some aspects of their lifestyle to potentially forestall a condition we thought would eventually effect almost all of us.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

13 hours ago, 1:38pm CDT

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

16 hours ago, 10:27am CDT

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 7:29am CDT

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

1 day ago, 4:37pm CDT

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

12 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

1 hour ago

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

1 hour ago

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 hour ago

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

1 hour ago

Apple&#039;s unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

Apple's unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

New Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

5 hours ago

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

16 hours ago, 10:49am CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 day ago, 1:45am CDT

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

1 day ago, 11:01pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

1 day ago, 2:20pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

13 hours ago, 1:38pm CDT

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

16 hours ago, 10:27am CDT

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 7:29am CDT

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

1 day ago, 4:37pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

12 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

1 hour ago

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

1 hour ago

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook