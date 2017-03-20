Gene Silencer Drug Reduces Cholesterol By Fifty Percent

A new drug known by the name “inclisiran” can reduce cholesterol levels in patients by upto 50%. The study was the largest one of its kind which took place recently. The therapy has been termed RNA interference therapy (RNAi).

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

This method of treatment basically turns off one of the genes responsible for manufacturing cholesterol. The therapy only needs to be administered twice a year. Also it is used in conjunction with or without a steady intake of statins.

It all ultimately depends on the individual’s needs. Inclisiran can greatly reduce the chances of contracting cardiac disease or strokes among patients with high levels of cholesterol.

The results of the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are a boon for both doctors and patients.

It seems that a flexible, easily applied, secure cure for high cholesterol has finally been found. CV disease can now be kissed goodbye.

Since statins, taken on their own, lead to certain issues, this method of rehabilitation is ideal. LDL is the culprit since its elevated levels may lead to blood vessel blockages which endanger the life of the patients.

Statins were the mainstay of people with high cholesterol up until now. Combined with a good diet and vigorous exercise, they worked wonders. Yet there are problems associated with taking statins.

Sometimes they have to be taken in very high doses. Also the tolerance level to them may be built up so they do not work even in the highest doses.

The study involved patients who were given either inclisiran or a placebo. The results were clear as the light of day. After just 30 days of taking inclisiran, the patients reduced their LDL cholesterol levels by 51%.

There were no side effects and the cholesterol levels remained stable for a period of eight months after the novel treatment.