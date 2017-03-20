Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

Evolocumab which is a novel pinpointed PCSK9 inhibitor drug has been shown to reduce LDL levels by a significant amount. Also CV disease symptoms such as a heart attack may be lowered thanks to this medicine. Evolocumab lowered CV disease symptomatology by 15%.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Among the long list of sub-ailments were: heart attack, stroke, angina, revascularization or CV death. A 25% amelioration in the triad of heart attack, stroke or CV death was especially noticed by the researchers.

By including evolocumab within the context of an already existent statin regimen, the outcome of CV health may improve by a considerable degree. The biggest factor was the relative safety of this whole process.

Those patients who were in the red zone as far as CV disease is concerned may now take a sigh of relief. Their worrying days are over. Evolocumab is basically a human antibody which is monoclonal in nature. It works by cutting the flow of proprotein convertase subtilisinkexin 9 (PCSK9).

This thing called PCSK9 impairs the liver’s ability to remove LDL from the blood. Scientists got to know of it when they found out that people with naturally low levels of PCSK9 didn’t suffer as often from heart attacks.

Last year, evolocumab was approved of by the FDA in the USA. It was best used in combination with a good diet and plenty of moderate exercise. The trial involved 27,564 patients. They all had CV disease.

They ranged in age from 40 to 85 years. 75% of them were men. The cholesterol levels were noted down with accuracy before, during and after the study. Those who were already on statins were given evolocumab.

These patient were then monitored for 12 weeks. The lipid-lowering effects of evolocumab were immediately noticed by the researchers. Reductions in the incidence of diseases of the cardiovascular system were a common result of taking statins alongside evolocumab.

The health markers improved over time as if by magic. LDL levels were also significantly lowered. While the study was limited in its applicability, it showed that PCSK9 inhibitor drugs are what the future will look like for CV disease patients.

Further studies and trials need to be carried out to determine the safety and suitability of this line of treatment for CV issues. A lot more finetuning of the cure needs to be done before we can dispose of CV disease in the dust bin of history though.

Detailed results of this study got published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session.