'Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users With 4G LTE

To empower every mobile user in India, global chip manufacturer Qualcomm on Monday launched the "Qualcomm 205" mobile platform designed to bring 4G/LTE connectivity to entry-level feature phones.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Devices with the "Qualcomm 205" mobile platform will be designed to support consumers, micro-enterprises to communicate using advanced LTE data services such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi).

India and the South-East Asia present growth opportunities in the telecom space with 4G adoption rising and continued adoption of feature phones.

"The launch of 'Qualcomm 205' platform presents a unique opportunity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), operators and content providers to extend superior experiences to users by enabling data on feature phones," explained Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The platform includes the "Qualcomm 205 SoC" which encompasses the baseband functionalities plus hardware components including RF front-end, discrete Wi-Fi, power management, audio codec, speaker amplifier and software -- all to enable a comprehensive mobile solution.

"4G access to the last mile means empowering every mobile user in India with data, information, payments and infinite possibilities. Qualcomm has been a catalyst in enabling the ecosystem through their 'Design In India' program," commented Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The 'Qualcomm 205' platform is designed for OEMs and original design manufacturers (ODMs) that service consumers who may otherwise be unable to gain access to high quality, affordable, reliable mobile devices.

This includes emerging regions such as those in India, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

"Feature phones are a lifeline in many emerging countries and the 'Qualcomm 205' mobile platform allows us to bring 4G connectivity and services to the masses with devices at price points never seen before," added Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Devices with 'Qualcomm 205' mobile platform are expected to reach consumers in second quarter of 2017.