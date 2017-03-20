 
 

'Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users With 4G LTE

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 5:38am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

&#039;Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE
 

To empower every mobile user in India, global chip manufacturer Qualcomm on Monday launched the "Qualcomm 205" mobile platform designed to bring 4G/LTE connectivity to entry-level feature phones.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Devices with the "Qualcomm 205" mobile platform will be designed to support consumers, micro-enterprises to communicate using advanced LTE data services such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi).

India and the South-East Asia present growth opportunities in the telecom space with 4G adoption rising and continued adoption of feature phones.

"The launch of 'Qualcomm 205' platform presents a unique opportunity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), operators and content providers to extend superior experiences to users by enabling data on feature phones," explained Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The platform includes the "Qualcomm 205 SoC" which encompasses the baseband functionalities plus hardware components including RF front-end, discrete Wi-Fi, power management, audio codec, speaker amplifier and software -- all to enable a comprehensive mobile solution.

"4G access to the last mile means empowering every mobile user in India with data, information, payments and infinite possibilities. Qualcomm has been a catalyst in enabling the ecosystem through their 'Design In India' program," commented Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The 'Qualcomm 205' platform is designed for OEMs and original design manufacturers (ODMs) that service consumers who may otherwise be unable to gain access to high quality, affordable, reliable mobile devices.

This includes emerging regions such as those in India, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

"Feature phones are a lifeline in many emerging countries and the 'Qualcomm 205' mobile platform allows us to bring 4G connectivity and services to the masses with devices at price points never seen before," added Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Devices with 'Qualcomm 205' mobile platform are expected to reach consumers in second quarter of 2017.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

4 minutes ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

21 minutes ago

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

23 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

34 minutes ago

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

18 minutes ago

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

33 minutes ago

Gene Silencer Drug Reduce Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

Gene Silencer Drug Reduces Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

1 hour ago

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has Healthiest Hearts on Earth

2 hours ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

3 hours ago

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

3 hours ago

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

3 hours ago

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

4 hours ago

Apple&#039;s unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

Apple's unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

New Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Technology News

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

4 minutes ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

21 minutes ago

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

23 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

34 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

4 minutes ago

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

18 minutes ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

21 minutes ago

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

23 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook