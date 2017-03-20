 
 

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development In Children

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 7:16am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children
Getty Images
  • Kids with Sleep Apnea may face Brain Health Issues
 

Apparently, kids with sleep apnea may face brain health issues.

Sleep apnea in children causes the breathing to stop momentarily during slumber thereby leading to a reduction in the gray matter in the brain. The effects of this ailment are not good.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Almost 5% of children face it on a regular basis. Normally what happens during sleep apnea is that the muscles in the larynx tend ro relax during sleep leading to a closing down of the air passages. Thus a lapse in breathing takes place. 

The scientific name for the ailment is obstructive sleep apnea. As the airways are closed, the message goes to the brain just in the nick of time and it awakens the body so that gulps of air can be taken to correct the imbalance in respiration.

The number of times such episodes occur per night range from a minimal 5 times to a maximal 30 times. The impact of sleep apnea on children’s brains is damaging to say the least.

The study involved 7 to 11 year olds. The children were tested in a lab and they received MRI scans and neurological tests, according to Reuters

The results were compared to the health statistics of 9 children without sleep apnea. The factors of gender, chronological age, poundage and ethnic background were taken into account.

A total of over 191 MRI scans in the National Institutes of Health database were also compared just to be on the safe side. The children with sleep apnea had low levels of gray matter.

This part of the brain processes information. The neuronal damage was substantial. Whether the brain cells had shrunk or been killed off remained a mystery in the study.

While those children with a high IQ may not have much to lose due to sleep apnea, those with a low IQ stand to have their lives ruined thanks to this disease. Since sleep apnea is curable, attention must especially be paid to these children with low IQ. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

1 hour ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

1 hour ago

Gene Silencer Drug Reduce Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

Gene Silencer Drug Reduces Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

2 hours ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

2017 Windows 10 VR Headsets Kick Off Booming Market

1 hour ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

1 hour ago

&#039;Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

'Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

1 hour ago

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

1 hour ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for the New Competition from Sony and Panasonic

1 hour ago

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

2 hours ago

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

2 hours ago

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has Healthiest Hearts on Earth

4 hours ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

1 hour ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

Cholesterol Drug Significantly Reduces Heart Attack Risk

1 hour ago

Gene Silencer Drug Reduce Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

Gene Silencer Drug Reduces Cholesterol by Fifty Percent

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

1 hour ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

2017 Windows 10 VR Headsets Kick Off Booming Market

1 hour ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook