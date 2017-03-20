 
 

Workers On Drugs In BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 9:05am CDT

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images

That's a first for BMW. Two workers caused a damage of reportedly one million Euro.

Drugs and assembling cars do not go together. German media reports surfaced today describing an incident at the BMW plant in Munich on March 3. Two workers started their shift already high on drugs and alcohol. In the break they pair shared a spiked joint and then collapsed at the assembly line, causing a 40 minute production stop.

According to German Bild, the damage for BMW reached a million Euro. BMW did confirm the incident, but said that this never happened before. The workers have been assembling the exhaust system of BMW cars. One of the workers has been already fired and the other one got placed at another job.

Working the assembly line is a tough job. I have actually visited the BMW plant in Munich a couple years ago. It is pretty nice, located right next to the BMW Welt. Car companies pull out all tricks to keep their assembly workers happy.

There is job rotation, computer aided tools and regular training. What's not part of the program are recreational drugs. The incident shows that assembling a BMW high doesn't work.

Approximately 7,700 employees from over 50 countries work at this site, 850 being trainees.

As a part of the BMW Group’s worldwide production network, the BMW Group Munich Plant builds more than 950 cars and more than 3,000 engines a day. BMW also operates plants in the United States. The BMW plant in Spartanburg is the largest US car exporter based on value.

