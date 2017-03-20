 
 

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 9:41am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered
Getty Images
  • Genetic association with aggressive prostate cancer discovered
  • Your Genes may Make you Prone to Contracting Aggressive Prostate Cancer
 

It seems that your genes may make you prone to contracting aggressive prostate cancer. Study showed a threefold increase in the risk of aggressive prostate cancer for men with the genetic mutation.

A study which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute recently showed that genes may be responsible for certain refractory types of prostate cancer.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Males with these genes tend to contract the deadly form of the disease with greater regularity. The quantity of these genes in the overall gene pool of prostate cancer patients was from 6% to 14%.

It is a fact that most patients die while having prostate cancer instead of directly dying due to the disease. The high incidence of indolent prostate cancer among males was something which intrigued the scientists into finding out more regarding this #1 killer of older men. 

The diagnosis of the more aggressive form of this disease was something which had not been done up until now. Oncologists recognize that they need genetic tools to map the trajectory of prostate cancer in males.

This would lend them insight into how to actually deal with the disease on a rational basis. What the study of these genes responsible for aggressive prostate cancer will accomplish is the pinpointing of the disease.

This is so that time won’t be wasted on applying run-of-the-mill remedies that will have no effect on the malady. Instead the patients can be given better alternatives or guided to endure with the best medicinal agents what cannot be cured for now. 

The side effects of standard treatment are pretty nasty. So by categorizing certain patients who have aggressive prostate cancer, the painful process of these treatments which will have no effect on their cancer can be minimized.

Scientists studied the mutations in the genes of 1858 men. They all hailed from North America and Europe. This study will bear fruit in the future and save up on so much unnecessary and inappropriate treatment that is far worse than the disease.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

2 hours ago

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

2 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

2 hours ago

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

3 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

24 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

29 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

1 hour ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

2 hours ago

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

4 hours ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

2017 Windows 10 VR Headsets Kick Off Booming Market

4 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

5 hours ago

&#039;Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

'Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

5 hours ago

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

Digital clutter making smartphones vulnerable, says survey

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

2 hours ago

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

2 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

2 hours ago

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

24 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

29 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook