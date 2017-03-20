Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

A study which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute recently showed that genes may be responsible for certain refractory types of prostate cancer.

Males with these genes tend to contract the deadly form of the disease with greater regularity. The quantity of these genes in the overall gene pool of prostate cancer patients was from 6% to 14%.

It is a fact that most patients die while having prostate cancer instead of directly dying due to the disease. The high incidence of indolent prostate cancer among males was something which intrigued the scientists into finding out more regarding this #1 killer of older men.

The diagnosis of the more aggressive form of this disease was something which had not been done up until now. Oncologists recognize that they need genetic tools to map the trajectory of prostate cancer in males.

This would lend them insight into how to actually deal with the disease on a rational basis. What the study of these genes responsible for aggressive prostate cancer will accomplish is the pinpointing of the disease.

This is so that time won’t be wasted on applying run-of-the-mill remedies that will have no effect on the malady. Instead the patients can be given better alternatives or guided to endure with the best medicinal agents what cannot be cured for now.

The side effects of standard treatment are pretty nasty. So by categorizing certain patients who have aggressive prostate cancer, the painful process of these treatments which will have no effect on their cancer can be minimized.

Scientists studied the mutations in the genes of 1858 men. They all hailed from North America and Europe. This study will bear fruit in the future and save up on so much unnecessary and inappropriate treatment that is far worse than the disease.