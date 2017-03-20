IPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary IPhone In One Place

Apple is definitely not going to miss the tenth birthday of arguably the most demanded smartphone series in the world: the iPhone. The best way to celebrate an anniversary of a smartphone is to imprint the history in a ceremonial smartphone. iPhone 8 is expected to be the ceremonial model which will imprint the tenth anniversary of iPhone in the history.

The iPhone 8 is most-definitely going to be stuffed with latest technology features and high-end components. Read this article till the end to find out all the features and specifications iPhone 8 will be packing. Of course, most of the content is based on rumors and leaks, as the smartphone is set to release in the second half of this year, but still, information in this article is based on the most reliable resources, and will often be updated.

The latest news suggests that iPhone 8 will feature plastic OLED display, meaning that the iPhone 8 will most probably be curved. Samsung Display will manufacture the display OLEDs for iPhone 8’s display, and is expected to produce almost 100 million units of those.

iPhone 8 may feature a peculiar set of edges:

Some of the rumors suggesting that the iPhone 8 will feature a curved-edge screen are now becoming more frequent and from more reliable sources. Don’t get confused though, iPhone is definitely not turning into Samsung’s flagship models entirely. The reports state that iPhone 8 will in fact, feature a flat OLED screen, while the screen then enters into a slight curve on both the edges.

The curve will be so small that it might not even serve any purpose individually. But the glossy reflection due to a curve and almost no side-bezels in the line of sight means that the upcoming monster will look even more futuristic and while providing a smooth visual experience. It may be possible that the reports stating these facts might be mentioning a prototype iPhone 8 model which Apple may have decided to explore.

If so, there will also surely be another prototype with longer curves and even some functionality. After all, Apple is widely known to experiment all the possible builds for any of its upcoming device. Stay in sync with us as there is going to be solid information released on thiss matter soon.

Will The Tenth Anniversary Edition Be Called iPhone 8?

A recent report from Macotakara states that the anniversary edition may be named “iPhone Edition” instead of iPhone 8. Leaks from different reliable sources claim that the anniversary edition model of iPhone will be made available after the releases of iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models. All three of this year’s iPhone releases are expected to be made in the same event.

A pattern can be detected when studying the names of iPhone models since the famous iPhone 4s. Since iPhone 4, the ‘s’ model of the current iPhone is released the very next year of the original iPhone model release. For instance, iPhone 4s was released in 2011, one year after iPhone 4s (2010), and the iPhone 5s was released in 2013 while iPhone 5 hit the stores in 2012.

Apple may not necessarily follow tradition this time, this year is too special for Apple, no one can be certain until an official news is released. As far as expectations are concerned, it might be possible that Apple releases iPhone 8 this year while iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are discarded, or maybe the tenth anniversary edition of iPhone could be named “iPhone X”, anything is possible.

Is a Tenth Anniversary iPhone “Plus” Also Possible?

Could be, Apple started the tradition of Plus editions since the release of iPhone 6. The pattern followed all the way through iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, and if iPhone 7s is expected, it’s expected to arrive with a 7s Plus. But there is still the exception that makes us unsure. If Apple follows the pattern, we will enjoy a larger-screen version of iPhone 8, while if Apple wants to keep the legacy of iPhone 8 unshared, it could do that.

Release Date:

Either its coincidental, or Apple likes to drop patterns for iPhone enthusiasts to study and expect the future plans of Apple for iPhone. Every iPhone model from the iPhone 5 has been announced in an special event. The mentioned special events are held on Wednesdays of Tuesdays in the first or second week of September. The pattern doesn’t end there, each announced iPhone from iPhone 5 has rolled out into market two Fridays after their official announcement.

The only model that broke this pattern was iPhone 6s, which was launched on the first Friday after its official announcement. Coming back to our first point, either Apple carefully left these patterns for us to expect the iPhone 8 in the first week of September with the official launch on the second Friday after the announcement, or its just coincidence and iPhone 8 could be announced on any unknown date this year.

All New Design:

A company as creative as Apple doesn’t wait for something to happen, it plots the future of its products quite earlier to get more time for prototyping and enhancing the end-product. iPhone in specific, is known to make an unpredictable entry in each of its iteration when we talk about design. iPhone 3G had a plastic frame, iPhone 4 had a glass back and antenna band out of nowhere, then arrived the iPhone 5 with an untraditional aspect ratio of 16:9 and sharp-square edges with rounded corners, suddenly the next iPhone had a larger display screen and rounded edges.

Only iPhone 7 failed to surprise the world as it followed the same design traits as iPhone 6. Although it could be because Apple wanted the world to get completely bored with the current design so everyone would fall in love with the new design in iPhone 8. As seen in rumored renders of iPhone 8, the next model in-line is going to make a more heroic entry in terms of design. With a minimal-bezels front, virtual home button or a complete function bar, and fingerprint sensor integrated on the display screen, people will pay anything to get their hands on the upcoming iPhone 8.The back is expected to be glass, while the edges will either be stainless steel or aluminum.

Color Themes:

iPhone 5s, 6s, and 7, each of these models were accompanied by a completely reimagined color theme. iPhone 5s with Gold, iPhone 6s with Rose Gold, and iPhone 7 with Jet Black color theme. iPhone 8 is most-probably going to introduce another innovative color theme to signify its value in Apple’s history. A report by Macotakara suggests that a new color theme featuring red as the primary color will be available for current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the same theme could also be an option for the upcoming iPhone models this year.

Specifications:

Apple’s own line of mobile chipsets – the A-series – has been featured in iPhones since 2010. Each iteration of the smartphone received a new iteration of the CPU chipset too. iPhone 8 is also expected to receive an upgraded chipset (probably A11). Secondary processors have been used often in iPhone models to handle smaller independent features in the device, like motion voice activation and big.LITTLE fusion. The A11 could be packing the processing power to not only implement these features, but also augment their capabilities and induce AI-functionality.

Not to forget, the virtual function area will also be adding load to the chipset. Apple has been tirelessly working to create iPhone an “Apple-only” entity. Custom chipsets were the first step, rumors suggest that future iPhones will feature custom Apple-made Graphical Processing Units and modems. For now, it is rumored that Intel will supply the modems for iPhones released this year.

Any Possibility Of The Fancy Smart Connector?

The magnetized connectors which were introduced in iPad Pro, later spotted in the Apple MacBook Pro, could surely be a great addition to the future iterations of iPhone. Capabilities of the smart connector surpass from charging and enter into the modular arena. If a smart connector is engineered for iPhone 8, it could be used for a miniature keyboard specifically designed for iPhone 8, like a keyboard was designed specifically for iPad Pro.

Speaker packs are an option, augmented cameras, 360-view VR cameras, 3D cameras, mimicking capabilities in car infotainment systems, all could be possible. Keep checking back on the article to stay up-to-date on the matter.

Display:

iPhone’s LCD panels with standard screen resolution have been a huge help in battery saving, making them a good choice so far. But introduction of VR-environment and specifications of Samsung and LG’s flagship models are making the current display of iPhone an obsolete one.Not to worry though, a high quantity of rumors claim that Apple will introduce the OLED display panels with 1920x1090p and 2560x1440p screen resolutions in the upcoming models of iPhone this year. Although, Apple worked really hard to develop the 3D Touch feature in iPhones’ LCD display panels.

The feature could be discarded, or Apple could re-engineer the new OLED panels, or possibly even stick with the old LCD panels altogether. Digitimes has also reported that one of the iPhone model this year will feature a 5.8” AMOLED display while the other models will pack the regular LCD panels. OLED versions of future iPhone will most-probably be curved, claims Korea Herald. Such iPhones will utilize plastic, instead of glass, ultimately creating the question: “If iPhone 8 is Glass Back, well it not be the OLED version?”

iPhone 8 will not adopt the True Tone System, although it did receive the DCI-P3 color mechanism, which is also implemented in iPad Pro. Still the True Tone System is a considerable short-coming for the upcoming iPhone. True Tone System measures the surrounding light and adjusts the Gamma/Contrast ratio to provide a visually smooth experience.

Will iPhone 8 Be IP68 Certified?

iPhone 7 was a certified IP67 model, which made it impervious to accidental and minimal exposure to water, but it is too risky to push the limits. iPhone 8 on the other hand, is highly expected to be IP68 certified. Completely waterproof (dustproof too), says the job description. Imagine diving into seawaters without any fear and photographing your friends and fellow fishes with the dual-camera you so love in iPhone 7. iPhone 8 is highly anticipated to be IP68 certified according to a report surfaced through The Korea Herald.

Are Wireless Charging Rumors True?

An implementation of wireless charging had been impossible through metal surfaces, which was the main reason why iPhones since the iPhone 5 couldn’t offer the wireless charging feature. Apple however, is a stubborn child. Reports stated that iPhone has been working on developing a mechanism which would offer wireless charging (inductive charging) even through metal sheets. Rumors of success followed recently, making the aluminum-back of upcoming iPhones no longer a drawback. May it be a glass back, metal, or plastic, wireless charging is now advanced enough to function through any of these surfaces. So, do expect a wireless charging feature in future iPhones.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an expert analyst from KGI dropped the word that Apple is going to use a graphite sheet as a protector for the 3D display panel against the heat generated due to wireless charging. What no one else could offer, will be brought by Apple. Apple recently patented a lot of concepts suggesting that wireless charging could be conducted even from a distance. The resonant inductive coupling will allow future iPhones to charge without being placed on a pad. This technology may not be operational till the entry of 2018.

Ceramic Frame, Possible?

Yes, after watching the Apple Watch 2 been built inside a ceramic frame, you might want to know if iPhone 8 could also feature such material which even stronger that stainless steel. Using a ceramic frame for a device as large as a 5.5-inch iPhone is quite costly. So, fingers crossed on this one.

4K gaming in iPhone 8 will be possible by the PowerVR Furian Architecture:

Imagination Technologies just received massive praise for their latest marvel, the PowerVR Furian chipset, which will be the most capable CPU chipset for mobiles till now. The most amazing news is that 4K gaming might be a possibility by this new chipset developed by Imagination Technologies. PowerVR Furian’s development was centralized to increase graphics performance and power efficiency, these traits could allow intensive applications to be able to run smoothly on future iPhones.

The chip in mentioning is reportedly capable of producing 70% to 90% better performance in real-world application’s performances. This is achieved by a 35% improvement in pixel shader, 70-80% improved fill rate in comparison with the current Series7XT Plus mobile GPU based on the PowerVR Rogue architecture. The new chipset will also offer 4K video, which will ultimately make an iPhone with 4K screens possible. The 4K videos recorded by iPhone 7 are not supported by the current architecture, hence the quality of these videos is stripped-down while playing the videos on the device.

With PowerVR Furian, future iPhones could be capable of supporting 4K video quality. Keep in mind that iPhone will reap most of the benefits from the development of PowerVR Furian, as Apple had its stakes in Imagination Technologies since 2008. For those who are curious, iPhone 8 will probably NOT be packing a PowerVR Furian architecture. The officials at Imagination Technologies clearly told that the Furian chips will probably be featured in mobile phones released in 2018.