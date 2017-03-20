New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce three new models in the New York International Auto show this year. Three new models by the company will be debuted in the event which will later on go for production. The presented models will be Mercedes-Benz E –Class Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG GT Concept and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Wagon.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is being described as a car with highest efficiency and specialized design. This car will make sure that the sports car line up of Mercedes-Benz keeps on growing.

The GT concept is supposed to combine a highly efficient V8 gasoline engine. Along with that the engine will be paired up with an electric battery. The gasoline engine and electric supply will allow the car to have an output of 816bhp which is pretty impressive in nature. The car will have sprinting quality of 0-100km/h in less than 3 seconds which is again a pretty inspiring thing in a sports car.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will come with a number of exiting features. The main features that will make it a good looking car is its long bonnet and soft top. The rear of the car is muscular in nature giving it a dandy look. It will have a widescreen cockpit and an excellent quality driver’s assistance system. It will come as an open top four seater saloon.

The Mercedes-AMG E64 4MATIC+ is going to be a car that will create a dynamics driving experience. It will provide high usability and intelligence of a standard E-Class car. It will come with a 612bhp, 4.0 liter V8 bi-turbo engine. The new wagon will have an impressive acceleration of 0-100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds.