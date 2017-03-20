 
 

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz To Debut Three Cars

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 12:58pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz to introduce 3 new cars in New York Auto Show 2017
 

The company is coming one new E-Class model and two Mercedes-AMG models

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce three new models in the New York International Auto show this year. Three new models by the company will be debuted in the event which will later on go for production. The presented models will be Mercedes-Benz E –Class Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG GT Concept and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Wagon.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is being described as a car with highest efficiency and specialized design. This car will make sure that the sports car line up of Mercedes-Benz keeps on growing.

The GT concept is supposed to combine a highly efficient V8 gasoline engine. Along with that the engine will be paired up with an electric battery. The gasoline engine and electric supply will allow the car to have an output of 816bhp which is pretty impressive in nature. The car will have sprinting quality of 0-100km/h in less than 3 seconds which is again a pretty inspiring thing in a sports car.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will come with a number of exiting features. The main features that will make it a good looking car is its long bonnet and soft top. The rear of the car is muscular in nature giving it a dandy look. It will have a widescreen cockpit and an excellent quality driver’s assistance system. It will come as an open top four seater saloon.

The Mercedes-AMG E64 4MATIC+ is going to be a car that will create a dynamics driving experience. It will provide high usability and intelligence of a standard E-Class car. It will come with a 612bhp, 4.0 liter V8 bi-turbo engine. The new wagon will have an impressive acceleration of 0-100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

55 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

1 hour ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

New Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

16 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

1 hour ago

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

1 hour ago

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

2 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

3 hours ago

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

4 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

5 hours ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

5 hours ago

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

55 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

1 hour ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

New Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

16 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

55 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

1 hour ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 hour ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook