 
 

Volvo EV To Debut In 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 2:23pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range
Credit: Getty Images
  • Volvo to offer an affordable decent ranged EV in two years
 

Volvo EV will have a mileage of 250 miles or 400 KM.

Volvo’s first electric vehicle is making its appearance in the coming two years. Along with that the company will have it in an affordable price rage. It will be offered in the price of $35,000 to $40,000, according to Automotive News.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The best thing about this upcoming EV is that it will have a pretty decent range in this price too. We are looking towards a range of almost 250 miles which is equal to 400km.

According to the CEO of Volvo, the company will have to make the car in abundance. That is the car will have to produced and widespread in US region that will make it known. The company is trying to attain the production volume like that of Chevy Bolt EV which is pretty famous in America.

Bolt offers a range of 238 miles and has a starting price of $37,485. The upcoming and already very famous Tesla 3 will be priced around $35,000 for the base model.

Volvo has not shed any kind of light on the type of vehicle that this EV will be. The earlier reports had indicated towards the fact that it can be a crossover.
If it’s going to be a crossover then the company will have to use a larger platform.

A large platform will be able to sustain a thick and heavy electric transmission. The SPA platform used in XC90 and new XC60 can become an ideal choice for a new EV on crossover theme.

However If we are looking for a smaller vehicle than XC40 platform can do well as well. The CMA platform will be economical too. If all the things go in right direction then we might see a debut of this car in year 2019.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

53 minutes ago

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

2 hours ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

2 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

2 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

2 hours ago

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

3 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

5 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

5 hours ago

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

5 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

6 hours ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

6 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

6 hours ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

53 minutes ago

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

2 hours ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

2 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

53 minutes ago

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

2 hours ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook