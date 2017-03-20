Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo’s first electric vehicle is making its appearance in the coming two years. Along with that the company will have it in an affordable price rage. It will be offered in the price of $35,000 to $40,000, according to Automotive News.

The best thing about this upcoming EV is that it will have a pretty decent range in this price too. We are looking towards a range of almost 250 miles which is equal to 400km.

According to the CEO of Volvo, the company will have to make the car in abundance. That is the car will have to produced and widespread in US region that will make it known. The company is trying to attain the production volume like that of Chevy Bolt EV which is pretty famous in America.

Bolt offers a range of 238 miles and has a starting price of $37,485. The upcoming and already very famous Tesla 3 will be priced around $35,000 for the base model.

Volvo has not shed any kind of light on the type of vehicle that this EV will be. The earlier reports had indicated towards the fact that it can be a crossover.

If it’s going to be a crossover then the company will have to use a larger platform.

A large platform will be able to sustain a thick and heavy electric transmission. The SPA platform used in XC90 and new XC60 can become an ideal choice for a new EV on crossover theme.

However If we are looking for a smaller vehicle than XC40 platform can do well as well. The CMA platform will be economical too. If all the things go in right direction then we might see a debut of this car in year 2019.