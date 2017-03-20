Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

It is the first time that everybody saw Jaguar I-Pace being driven on streets of London. The car will be released for sale in the year 2018. It is company’s first ever Electric car. The car will be formally revealed later this year. The Jaguar I-Pace will be a speedy sprinter. It will showcase an acceleration of 0-60mph in mere 4 seconds. It will have a strong 90kWh lithium-ion battery.

Jaguar I-Pace will provide a range of 500 km through a single recharge. The best thing is that its recharge is going to be fast as well. It will have the ability to achieve 80 percent of charge in mere 90 minutes by the use of 50kW DC charging. While the full charging will be achieved in the time of 2 hours.

The electric motors that are fitted in front and rear are pretty powerful too. They will provide a combined output of 400bhp. The torque produced by the company will be 700Nm. It will have an all-wheel drive. The company is aiming for comfortable ride, agility and a lot of control all in one place through its experience. According to Jaguar it will be a true river’s car.

It is supposed to have a top speed of 200mph. This car is actually introduced on company’s aim of producing zero emission cars. The total electric transmission will make sure that it a total electric car. Along with that the car is supposed to rival Tesla as well. Jaguar I-Pace will have a unique sporty and sleek look. It will be a family car but it will be much more than that as well.

Jaguar's Director of Design, Ian Callum, said,"The feedback on the I-PACE Concept has been fantastic. With the I-PACE Concept we’ve torn up the rule book to create a vehicle with supercar inspired aesthetics, sports car performance and SUV space, in one electric package. It has surprised people and the enthusiasm for our first electric vehicle has been beyond all my expectations. Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real-world. You can see the true value of the I-PACE’s dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions when you see it on the road, against other cars. The I-PACE Concept represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. For me, the future of motoring has arrived."