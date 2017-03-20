 
 

Insider Scoop: How To Get Nintendo Switch At GameStop

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 6:56pm CDT | by , in News | Gaming

 

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop
"The calls have been pretty frequent," a GameStop employee told me today when I asked about the upcoming Nintendo Switch restock. "Once again, I think Nintendo is purposefully creating a supply and demand problem. It's a status symbol of sorts to walk in and pick up Nintendo Switch games or accessories. It's it strange because we have plenty of those, we just can't keep the actual system in stock."

Out of the three stores within a 20-mile radius of my home, I called each store and two of the three said that they were getting the system on Wednesday. The third store said that the employee wasn't sure if she could give out that information. Still, the employee from arguably the most popular video game store said that you should call the stores, "because it isn't clear, even to us, which stores will get the Nintendo Switch and which won't. Of course, we know if we'll get it, but there isn't really a rhyme or reason."

As for the question about whether or not there will be lines, this employee said that the earlier you can get to the store, the better it will be for you. "People have called about standing in line. We are lucky here because the store next to us is empty so they don't care. Some stores nearby will have designated waiting areas."

As for when you can expect to see more Nintendo Switch consoles available, this employee remained positive. "Look, Nintendo knows what they are doing - but they have to sell games too. This all worked with the Nintendo NES Classic and Mini because there weren't games you had to buy. Nintendo knows that they make money off of games, not the consoles as much. As more games roll out, you'll see the availability."

