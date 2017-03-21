Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Launching?

There is a good chance that Apple fans will wake up to new Apple gear Tuesday morning.
Apple is now letting everybody know when the Apple Store goes down for maintenance ahead of time. The Apple System Status page shows besides the current status of a service also upcoming maintenance. This is a new feature. Before the Apple Store just went down, without notice.
The Apple Online Store will shut down at 3am ET and will open again at 8:30am ET. Update: The Apple Store is still up several minutes after the announced start time. The given time appears to be a maintenance window and not reflecting the actual down time of the online Apple Store.
There is a good chance that Apple will release new products once the Apple online store is back.
The rumor mill favors new variants of the iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro line-up will add a 10.5-inch version. The iPad Pro 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch will get an update. This is the most likely new product launch on March 21.
Also in the running are a new iPad Air, iPad mini and iPhone SE models. Apple is unlikely introducing new computers today including the highly anticipated 2017 iMac. A new iMac would requires a media event. At least we hope it does.
If there are new products this morning in the Apple Store, expect to see a press-release. We will update this report with new developments, as soon as they happen.