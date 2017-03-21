New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)

As of very early this morning the Apple Store is down for updates. As anyone who knows about this sort of Apple Store downtime can tell you, when the store comes back there are often some new products in the mix for buyers. This particular Apple Store downtime happens to coincide with the rumored launch of new iPad models so today could be the day for that to happen.

The tablet market is slowing down with fewer and fewer people having any real reason to upgrade their tablets year after year. Most of us today simply keep using the same tablet we already have rather than upgrading. Part of this failure to update is Apple's fault as the company has been known less and less for innovation between product models than it has been for slight improvements that leave most of us uncompelled to upgrade.

As of now we don't know what a new iPad Pro might feature, but there are plenty of rumors out there that give hints at what we can expect. One of the new models expected is a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Folks that work a lot from tablets might just find the larger screen a compelling reason to upgrade. Word is that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro available now. Narrower bezels could allow Apple to cram the larger screen without making the tablet bigger.

For me at least, often the lack of desire to upgrade to a newer model has to do with not wanting to have to buy new accessories. If the larger screen, yet same size, means the new iPad Pro 10.5-inch tablet can use the same cases and accessories that the current version uses, that will remove one barrier to upgrading for many of us. I rather doubt that will happen though.

Word is that the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will also have higher resolution than the existing model. This could prove to be an excellent reason to upgrade for people who do things that can benefit from extra resolution like working with images or gaming.

Perhaps the biggest push to upgrade could come from a rumored new budget iPad. Many people who are causal tablet users are languishing on iPads that are several model years old because they still do the basic things like web surfing, light gaming, and checking email that people require of them. A new lower cost 9.7-inch iPad could certainly push a bunch of people to upgrade if the rumored $299 price tag turns out to be true. Currently the iPad Air 2 is the least expensive iPad in the line priced at $399.

As for pricing on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Forbes figures that the tablet could start at $599, the same price as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro. If the pricing for the new larger iPad Pro comes in the same, the current model might slide down the line a bit and sell for about $499. A $100 savings might be just the ticket to get folks on older hardware to upgrade.

The new 2017 iPad Pro models will make push down prices of the original iPad Pro on amazon.com.