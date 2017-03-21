 
 

New Apple IPad Pro Models Could Be Landing Soon (As In Today)

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 5:44am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)
 

Apple Store downtime could mean anticipated new iPads are inbound

As of very early this morning the Apple Store is down for updates. As anyone who knows about this sort of Apple Store downtime can tell you, when the store comes back there are often some new products in the mix for buyers. This particular Apple Store downtime happens to coincide with the rumored launch of new iPad models so today could be the day for that to happen.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The tablet market is slowing down with fewer and fewer people having any real reason to upgrade their tablets year after year. Most of us today simply keep using the same tablet we already have rather than upgrading. Part of this failure to update is Apple's fault as the company has been known less and less for innovation between product models than it has been for slight improvements that leave most of us uncompelled to upgrade.

As of now we don't know what a new iPad Pro might feature, but there are plenty of rumors out there that give hints at what we can expect. One of the new models expected is a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Folks that work a lot from tablets might just find the larger screen a compelling reason to upgrade. Word is that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro available now. Narrower bezels could allow Apple to cram the larger screen without making the tablet bigger.

For me at least, often the lack of desire to upgrade to a newer model has to do with not wanting to have to buy new accessories. If the larger screen, yet same size, means the new iPad Pro 10.5-inch tablet can use the same cases and accessories that the current version uses, that will remove one barrier to upgrading for many of us. I rather doubt that will happen though.

Word is that the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will also have higher resolution than the existing model. This could prove to be an excellent reason to upgrade for people who do things that can benefit from extra resolution like working with images or gaming.

Perhaps the biggest push to upgrade could come from a rumored new budget iPad. Many people who are causal tablet users are languishing on iPads that are several model years old because they still do the basic things like web surfing, light gaming, and checking email that people require of them. A new lower cost 9.7-inch iPad could certainly push a bunch of people to upgrade if the rumored $299 price tag turns out to be true. Currently the iPad Air 2 is the least expensive iPad in the line priced at $399.

As for pricing on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Forbes figures that the tablet could start at $599, the same price as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro. If the pricing for the new larger iPad Pro comes in the same, the current model might slide down the line a bit and sell for about $499. A $100 savings might be just the ticket to get folks on older hardware to upgrade.

The new 2017 iPad Pro models will make push down prices of the original iPad Pro on amazon.com.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

19 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

1 day ago, 5:05am CDT

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 day ago, 1:54am CDT

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

1 minute ago

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

14 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

4 hours ago

Fly Over Mars in New Video

Fly Over Mars in New Video

5 hours ago

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

15 hours ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

15 hours ago, 2:23pm CDT

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

16 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

16 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

16 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Apple

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

19 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

1 day ago, 5:05am CDT

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 day ago, 1:54am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

1 minute ago

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

14 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook