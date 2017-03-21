2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today

With the Apple Store down right now we are all wondering just what Apple might have in store for us when the store comes back online. The most likely new product to land on the store is updated iPad models with strong rumors of a larger screen iPad Pro coming. Another new product that we could see is an upgraded iPhone SE. With rumors predicting the high-end iPhone 8 might go for around $1,000, an upgrade on the low end will be appealing to many out there needing a new smartphone.

As far as things likely to be available on the Store after it goes online again, the iPhone SE is probably one of the least likely. MacRumors has suggested that the iPhone SE upgrade won't land until at least the second half of 2017. This later update is said to be because Apple wants to keep higher margins on high-end iPhones. That tip came from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a history of being correct with Apple predictions.

According to Kuo, Apple is beating on its suppliers to reduce costs. That certainly doesn't mean that the price of the iPhone SE will get cheaper with the upgrade, Apple loves its margins. Rumors of a new iPhone SE model were boosted when AppleInsider reported that retailer Target had returned a bunch of iPhone SE models. Word is that Apple is getting a new higher capacity version ready for the street with 128GB of storage.

Storage is certainly a sour point for many iPhone users. With many Android devices if you run out of storage, you just add a memory card and keep going. Apple doesn't support memory cards so when you are out of space, you are deleting content. AppleInsider reports that Target did not receive any new iPhone SE shipments since the announcement of the iPhone 7. Current rumors suggest that the iPhone SE upgrade early in 2017 (if it happens at all) could be only the storage increase with the same processor and other hardware in place.