 
 

Stephen Hawking On Trump's America And Going To Space On Virgin Galactic


  Stephen Hawking speaks of going to Space on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Trump's Environmental Policies
 

Stephen Hawking was interviewed by Piers Morgan. He spoke of this and that and especially pointed out the fact that he may not be welcome anymore in Donald Trump’s America.

Piers Morgan went for a visit to interview the super-genius physicist Stephen Hawking. The two talked about, among other things, Brexit, Trump, Virgin Galactic and global warming.

The occasion was Saint Patrick’s Day. As the two got comfortable enough to start a lively conversation, Hawking said that he was afraid he was not welcome in America after Donald Trump became the POTUS. 

Stephen Hawking had said earlier that Donald Trump was a demagogue. He said that such swings in political climate occurred time after time and this time around it was a wave of conservatism and authoritarianism that had engulfed the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.

Furthermore, Stephen Hawking spoke at length of the perils of climate change. He said that it was one of the major conundrums of our times. Stephen Hawking revealed that he wanted to travel into outer space. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson would offer him a seat on the new spaceship. 

While Stephen Hawking has always been supportive of the Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn is not in his good books. Hawking felt that the Labor Party stood no chance of winning under his leadership. Hawking said that he was a weak leader and was also not savvy to the ways of the media.

Furthermore, he was being portrayed as a left-wing nut which was bad for his image. However, Hawking emphatically stated the fact that he would still vote for the Labor Party since it stood for all that was good and great. 

Hawking finally spoke about the common perception in the world that he was very intelligent. He said he didn’t know whether this was true or not but one thing eluded him.

This was the meaning of life. He said that he didn’t have the foggiest notion of what the purpose of life was from the cradle to the grave. He also said in passing that when he tried to find out what the purpose of his own life was, he found that he was happiest when his children were born.

His three kids, who are grown-ups by now, have given him a great deal of happiness and satisfaction. This fact has seemed to add some sweetness to his bitter life experience of having ALS and being confined to a wheelchair in a state of perpetual paralysis. 

