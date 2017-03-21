 
 

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 8:08am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars
PUFFER was outfitted for field testing in snow during a recent trip to Antarctica's Mt. Erebus. Credits: Dylan Taylor

Gallery

1 images
Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars
 

Valkyrie is not the only robot by NASA being honed for future Mars expeditions. The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot (PUFFER) is currently in development at the NASA. It is being developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The lightweight PUFFER has a design capable of flattening itself. Simultaneously it can also tuck in its wheels and crawl into places where other large rovers can't.Its no surprise the PUFFER robot was inspired by an origami design.

Since last year PUFFER is being tested at a variety of rugged terrains such as the Mojave Desert in California and the hills of Antarctica. PUFFER was created specifically to explore terrains deemed too wild or untamed for human exploration.

PUFFER can skitter up 45-degree slopes and can even drop inside pits or craters. Small PUFFER micro-bots will also be assistants to a large robot companion and they might stack atop one another to make it. 

PUFFER has also gone through field testing for Mars at the Rainbow Basin, California, which resembles the sedimentary rock slopes of the Red Planet.

The testing showed PUFFER can drive about 2,050 feet only on a single battery charge. The team at NASA JPL is trying to further make PUFFER a better companion for Mars.

PUFFER: Senses obstacles and self-adjusts appropriately.

The robot is being worked on to add instruments for water or organic material sampling. A spectrometer could also be added to study the chemical makeup of the surrounding environment.

The robot is also being made with Mars compatible material and the team is hopeful PUFFER will end up on a near mission. 

Gallery

1 images
Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

54 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

1 hour ago

Kea Parrot Has Infectious Laugh With Play Call

This Kea Parrot Has a Contagious Laughter

3 hours ago

Mars&#039; Volcano and Earth&#039;s Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

Mars' Volcano and Earth's Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

3 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2 hours ago

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today

3 hours ago

Alexa Lets You Shop Now through Amazon Prime Now

Alexa Lets You Shop Now through Amazon Prime Now

3 hours ago

New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)

New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)

3 hours ago

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days

3 hours ago

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

4 hours ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

5 hours ago

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

7 hours ago

Fly Over Mars in New Video

Fly Over Mars in New Video

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

54 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

1 hour ago

Kea Parrot Has Infectious Laugh With Play Call

This Kea Parrot Has a Contagious Laughter

3 hours ago

Mars&#039; Volcano and Earth&#039;s Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

Mars' Volcano and Earth's Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

54 minutes ago

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

1 hour ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2 hours ago

Kea Parrot Has Infectious Laugh With Play Call

This Kea Parrot Has a Contagious Laughter

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook