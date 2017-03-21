 
 

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 IPad, 2017 IPhone SE, IPhone 7 Red And Accessories

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 10:50am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories
 

Apple released a bunch of new gadgets on March 21.

The Apple Store came back online this morning after a scheduled downtime with a series of new products. The biggest surprise is that there is no new iPad Pro. The Apple rumor mill was totally off. Instead Apple surprised with killing the iPad Air 2. Apple has replaced it with the new iPad.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The new iPad features a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display starting at a lower $329. The iPad features a bright Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels for stunning pictures and videos, and is enclosed in a sturdy yet thin aluminum unibody enclosure weighing just one pound for great portability and durability. The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games, while maintaining the same all-day battery life1 customers have come to expect from iPad.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 (US) for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores. For more information, please visit apple.com/ipad.

Apple makes the new iPad available to order beginning Friday, March 24, from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary) in the US and more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Denmark, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Turkey and other countries and regions will follow in April. Brazil, Taiwan and other countries and regions will follow in May.

Apple also updated the iPad mini 4. The iPad mini 4, available in silver, gold and space gray, now offers more capacity for the same price starting at $399 (US) for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and $529 (US) for the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are now available in red as part of the Product (RED) AIDS initiative. The special edition Product (RED) iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning Friday, March 24.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest Product (RED) offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

The iPhone SE, the most powerful phone with a four-inch display, will be available beginning Friday, March 24, in 32GB and 128GB models, doubling the current capacity and replacing 16GB and 64GB models, all at the same starting price of $399 (US).

Apple today also introduced Clips, a new app that makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone® and iPad®. The app features a unique design for combining video clips, photos and music into great-looking videos to share with friends through the Messages app, or on Instagram, Facebook and other popular social networks.

Swift Playgrounds, an app for iPad that helps students learn to code, is now available in five new languages including Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German and Latin American Spanish. 

The new Apple products launch also includes new Apple Watch band styles. The new band colors and styles are across all materials including rubber and nylon.

As Apple did not unveil new iPad Pro tablets, it is safe to assume that the company will host a media event for these new products, possibly in April.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

1 minute ago

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

2 minutes ago

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

3 minutes ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

6 minutes ago

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

42 minutes ago

Common Recommendations for Jellyfish Sting Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

Common Jellyfish Sting Recommendations Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

53 minutes ago

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today - Updated

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today - Updated

1 hour ago

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

2 hours ago

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

2 hours ago

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

2 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

4 hours ago

Kea Parrot Has Infectious Laugh With Play Call

This Kea Parrot Has a Contagious Laughter

4 hours ago

Alexa Lets You Shop Now through Amazon Prime Now

Alexa Lets You Shop Now through Amazon Prime Now

4 hours ago

Mars&#039; Volcano and Earth&#039;s Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

Mars' Volcano and Earth's Dinosaurs went Extinct same Time

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Apple

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

1 minute ago

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

2 minutes ago

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

3 minutes ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

1 hour ago

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

1 minute ago

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

2 minutes ago

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

3 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

6 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook