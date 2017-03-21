March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

The Apple Store came back online this morning after a scheduled downtime with a series of new products. The biggest surprise is that there is no new iPad Pro. The Apple rumor mill was totally off. Instead Apple surprised with killing the iPad Air 2. Apple has replaced it with the new iPad.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The new iPad features a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display starting at a lower $329. The iPad features a bright Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels for stunning pictures and videos, and is enclosed in a sturdy yet thin aluminum unibody enclosure weighing just one pound for great portability and durability. The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games, while maintaining the same all-day battery life1 customers have come to expect from iPad.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 (US) for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores. For more information, please visit apple.com/ipad.

Apple makes the new iPad available to order beginning Friday, March 24, from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers (prices may vary) in the US and more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Denmark, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Turkey and other countries and regions will follow in April. Brazil, Taiwan and other countries and regions will follow in May.

Apple also updated the iPad mini 4. The iPad mini 4, available in silver, gold and space gray, now offers more capacity for the same price starting at $399 (US) for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and $529 (US) for the 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are now available in red as part of the Product (RED) AIDS initiative. The special edition Product (RED) iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning Friday, March 24.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest Product (RED) offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

The iPhone SE, the most powerful phone with a four-inch display, will be available beginning Friday, March 24, in 32GB and 128GB models, doubling the current capacity and replacing 16GB and 64GB models, all at the same starting price of $399 (US).

Apple today also introduced Clips, a new app that makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone® and iPad®. The app features a unique design for combining video clips, photos and music into great-looking videos to share with friends through the Messages app, or on Instagram, Facebook and other popular social networks.

Swift Playgrounds, an app for iPad that helps students learn to code, is now available in five new languages including Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German and Latin American Spanish.

The new Apple products launch also includes new Apple Watch band styles. The new band colors and styles are across all materials including rubber and nylon.

As Apple did not unveil new iPad Pro tablets, it is safe to assume that the company will host a media event for these new products, possibly in April.