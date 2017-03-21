New Genes Found That Prevent Prostate, Skin and Breast Cancers

Novel genes that prevent prostate, breast and skin cancer have been discovered by researchers in a lab setting. The study involved genes that worked in coordination with the famous tumor suppressing gene termed PTEN.

The research is a pointer in the direction of new ways in the genesis of cancer. Other genes that help suppress a host of cancers may also have been identified.

Prostate cancer is common in elderly men. More than half of the cases of this cancer have a missing or faulty PTEN gene. This is like many other cancers. PTEN controls cell division.

The research involved a part of the PTEN gene in mice being converted to a mobile DNA form known as transposon. Through a complex series of maneuvers, PTEN was inactivated along with the mobilization of transposon.

Many prostate, skin and breast cancer samples were tested and hundreds of genes were found that suppressed tumors. Five genes were especially involved in this prostate cancer suppression.

One of them was labeled Wac. Removing a copy of this gene led to a bigger prostate tumor. However, removing both copies paradoxically led to a suppression of the tumor.

Thus new methods of deactivating prostate cancer were found via this example. Drugs that work through the PTEN pathway are in the pipeline. The problem is the tumors which soon develop immunity and are thus not liable to be suppressed.

This research, that got published in the journal Nature Genetics, will pave the path to possible cures for cancer in the future which will work through the disease in order to cure the disease.