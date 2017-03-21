 
 

New Genes Found That Prevent Prostate, Skin And Breast Cancers

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 12:49pm CDT | by , Updated: Mar 21 2017, 12:51pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

New Genes Found That Prevent Prostate, Skin and Breast Cancers
Getty Images
  • New Genes discovered that put a Stop to Prostate and Other Cancers
 

A couple of new genes have been discovered that put a stop to prostate cancer and various other ailments.

Novel genes that prevent prostate, breast and skin cancer have been discovered by researchers in a lab setting. The study involved genes that worked in coordination with the famous tumor suppressing gene termed PTEN.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The research is a pointer in the direction of new ways in the genesis of cancer. Other genes that help suppress a host of cancers may also have been identified.   

Prostate cancer is common in elderly men. More than half of the cases of this cancer have a missing or faulty PTEN gene. This is like many other cancers. PTEN controls cell division.

The research involved a part of the PTEN gene in mice being converted to a mobile DNA form known as transposon. Through a complex series of maneuvers, PTEN was inactivated along with the mobilization of transposon.

Many prostate, skin and breast cancer samples were tested and hundreds of genes were found that suppressed tumors. Five genes were especially involved in this prostate cancer suppression. 

One of them was labeled Wac. Removing a copy of this gene led to a bigger prostate tumor. However, removing both copies paradoxically led to a suppression of the tumor.

Thus new methods of deactivating prostate cancer were found via this example. Drugs that work through the PTEN pathway are in the pipeline. The problem is the tumors which soon develop immunity and are thus not liable to be suppressed.

This research, that got published in the journal Nature Genetics, will pave the path to possible cures for cancer in the future which will work through the disease in order to cure the disease.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

22 minutes ago

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

43 minutes ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

45 minutes ago

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

2 hours ago

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

15 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

57 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

1 hour ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

3 hours ago

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

3 hours ago

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

3 hours ago

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

3 hours ago

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

3 hours ago

Common Recommendations for Jellyfish Sting Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

Common Jellyfish Sting Recommendations Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

22 minutes ago

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

43 minutes ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

45 minutes ago

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

15 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

22 minutes ago

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

43 minutes ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook