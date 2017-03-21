Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Walmart stores are also having the Nintendo Switch console in stock this week. Inventory tracker BrickSeek shows an inventory level of 40% for the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Grey Joy-Con. The inventory level for the Neon version is at 18%. Many Walmart stores have a dozen or more in stock. Not all reported consoles are available for sale and might be held for pre-orders.

The iStockNow inventory tracker is also reporting multiple Walmart store locations today that are supposed to have the Switch in stock. There is certainly a lot of movement in the market right now. iStockNow also reports Target and Best Buy store locations having the Nintendo Switch in stock.

To check if a Walmart store near you has the Switch in stock visit this BrickSeek page. To check for the more rare Switch with neon Joy-con visit this link.

GameStop is not the only store to check for a Switch console today. We recommend to hit the mall and check all stores that carry the Switch. See the list below.

Update: The Nintendo Store in New York will have the Switch in stock at 3pm ET. Nintendo just announced the sale on Twitter. There is a limit of one item per person. The line will be long and supply limited. Head to 10 Rockefeller Plaza now if you are in the area.

GameStop stores have started to sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch a day earlier than announced. Shoppers in the market for a Switch need to check with their local GameStop store now. GameStop announced that stores will have the $299.99 Nintendo Switch in stock on Wednesday. Lots of consumers got a $299.99 Switch at GameStop locations Tuesday morning.

Call or visit your local GameStop store now. Tomorrow might be too late. The istocknow site reports dozens of alerts of the Switch in stock at GameStop stores. This inventory tracker also shows stock for select Target and Walmart stores.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch have honed in on about $400 for the Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $440 for the Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con. We offer a way to get the Nintendo Switch for free through our Nintendo Switch Giveaway. Enter daily to increase your chances to win coveted Switch console.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We tracked the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now last week. Customers report on social media to have found the Switch on Amazon Prime Now in their city in the past days. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Some Prime Now shoppers have their orders shipped to a UPS store and than forwarded to an address outside the Amazon Prime Now delivery area.

Below is the list of shops that have carried the Switch at launch.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock in stores

Consumers can use BrickSeek to try to find a Switch in stock at Walmart Stores and Target Stores.

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822.

The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000.

We will provide continuous updates about the availability of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

