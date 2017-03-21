 
 

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage
  • Funnel Web Spider Venom could End Brain Damage from Strokes
 

Apparently, venom from a certain spider could end brain damage from strokes.

Venom from the funnel web spider can be employed to prevent brain damage due to strokes. When scientists were processing the DNA of this spider’s venom, they saw that it contained a compound that suppressed brain damage in stroke victims.

The spider is deadly. Its poison can kill a human being within 15 minutes flat, according to The Guardian. The protein compound in the venom was harmless though. This compound may revolutionize the treatment of strokes in the future.  

While it resembled another chemical which had the same makeup, this one gotten from the spider venom was more effective. Strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain is stopped due to blockage.

The negative balance of oxygen supply leads to the brain burning glucose so that acid production goes into overdrive. The result is damage to brain cells.

The people most at risk of brain damage are over the age of 55. They especially include South Asian, Black African and Black Caribbean people. The condition runs in families. 

The protein from the spider reduced damage due to stroke in mice by 80%. This is a quantum leap in the treatment of the disease. It may lead to such a situation in the times to come when the very incidence of stroke is slashed to a bare minimum.

Even when the protein was given eight hours after the stroke occurrence, it reduced damage by at least 65%. The future sure looks bright with such discoveries.

Strokes often leave their victims paralyzed and with a poor quality of life. To conquer this nasty disease is a dream of mankind which just may come true in the end thanks to this venom compound obtained from the funnel web spider. 

