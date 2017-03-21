New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

BMW is off to introduce a number of vehicles at the New York Auto show this year. The company will introduce 2018 540i xDrive, M550 xDrive and M760i xDrive. Other than these four new hybrid cars will be offered from iPerformance sub-brand of the company as well.

The new cars from the lineup will include 330e iPerformance. It is based on 3 Series sedan. Other than that the company will offer 530e iPerformance which belongs to 5 series.

The 740e xDrive which will be an iPerformance full-size luxury sedan is another important thing. The last car which will be presented by company in the lineup will be X5 xDrive 40e iPerfromance SUV, according to Cars.com.

The 330e and 530e will be offered in an option of 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine. The car’s engine will be coupled with electric motor which will produce a combined output of 248bhp.

The cars will come with plug in charging ability and lithium-ion batteries. The 330e model will have the ability to go 14 miles on electric power while the 520e will show a range of 15 miles on electric power only.

The 740e xDrive will be offered in all-wheel drive. The car will have a 2.0 liter enginewhich will be paired with an electric motor. It will have eight-speed automatic transmission. The car will have an output of 322bhp.

If we talk about X5 xDrive40e iPerformance that is based on BMW’s X5 SUV. It will be powered by a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine and an electric power. The car will show an output of 308bhp. According to the reports, it will have the ability to go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds.