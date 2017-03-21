Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

A novel material has been discovered by engineers. Thanks to this stuff, a jewel or ring could employ body heat and generate electricity. Even a cooking pan could charge a mobile phone via this methodology.

A combo of calcium, terbium and cobalt leads to the makeup of this material. The material is efficacious, low-cost and environmentally friendly. This material can make electricity via a process that involves hot and cold air.

This material’s making was reported in a study that got published in a journal. The thermoelectric process is a temperature-based one. When one side of the material is hot and the other side is cold, charge is generated.

The difference in temperature between both ends may even be less than one degree. Such a material was in the making since eons. Today that dream of mankind has become a solid reality. The really good thing is that this material produces electricity without any toxic pollutants.

Other materials such as cadmium, telluride or other mercury-based matrices are toxic in nature. This is their biggest drawback. The fact that it is bio-friendly and environmentally friendly leads one to believe that it is the ideal material.

Especially around human beings and human communities, this material does not give off any toxic fumes. The number of applications of this material are myriad. Jewelry may use this material in its context to power body sensors.

Mobile devices may be charged via cooking skillets made of this material. Since power plants waste 60% of the heat generated in electricity production, this scheme of generating electricity via temperature differences is just ideal since it is also very efficient.

The findings of this research were published in a new paper in the latest issue of the journal Scientific Reports.