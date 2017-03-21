Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla Model S60 will be a revolutionary vehicle from the electric car maker. This model is regarded as the most affordable EV introduced by the company. However the company just introduced that this Model S60variant will be discontinued after less than a year it will be in market.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The Model S60 will have two variants. The rear-drive Model S60 and the all-wheel drive model 60D both will be discontinued officially April 16, 2017. According to Tesla, the 60 and 60D will be discontinued in order to make way for more models.

The company is making way for an upgradation in batteries by discontinuing the model. The variants 60 and 75 will use same battery for source of power. These will both require an upgrade in software for a better performance.

If anybody would want to buy the Model S60 or 60D, they will have an option of upgrading the batteries. The batteries will be upgraded to 75kwhbcapacity. Along with that these cars will be offered a free software update too.

Other than Model S60, Tesla has claimed to introduce a model 40 as well. It was supposed to be priced at around $40,000. However the model was never introduced by the company and instead S60 was revealed.

The Model S 60 has certainly been good for the company. It has included the company in the list of automakers who are making affordable electric cars. It was offered at a starting price of $67,200.

Now as we know that it will no longer be offered, this means that the Model S will now start with $75,700.

The gap created by the discontinuation of Model S60 will increase the competitive nature for EVs in market as well.