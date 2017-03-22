Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Solar Roof end of October 2016. He made some bold claims over the "invisible solar roof." The biggest claim he made is that the Tesla Solar Roof is going to be cheaper than regular roof.

Tom Werner, CEO of solar installer SunPower pulls that claim into question in an interview with Business Insider. He is skeptical that Tesla will be able to make their solar roof affordable.

10 years ago, SunPower offered a solar roof option, but it was too expensive for the amount of energy it produced. "You take the same material and you have less energy production because it’s a little shingle," Werner said. "And then also, because they're part of the roof, they get hot. So you have to pay to keep them cool."

"It’s a trade-off of looks cool versus costs more," he continued. "We found our customers said it doesn’t look cool enough to offset."

SunPower was not the only company offering solar shingles. Dow Chemical Company offered a solution for years, but ended production last year.

Some sceptisim about Musk's claims about the Tesla Solar roof is in order. Telsa has not shipped the solar roof yet. First installations are planned for the end of the year. Telsa is though the only company that can pull it off. With Solar City now integrated, Telsa has everything needed to offer a complete solar energy solution.

Besides the solar shingles, the Powerwall batteries are an essential component to make this green energy solution work. Tesla knows that ridiculous scale can be the solution to cost. The company delivered the proof of this concept with the Giga factory. No other company is even close to having a battery manufacturing facility like Tesla.

For now we are still psyched about the Tesla Solar Roof.