 
 

NASA Prepares New Atomic Clock For Space

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 3:16am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space
Tom Cwik, the head of JPL's Space Technology Program (left) and Allen Farrington,PL Deep Space Atomic Clock Project Manager, view the recently integrated Atomic Clock Payload on Surrey Satellite US's Orbital Test Bed Spacecraft. Image Credit: Surrey Satellite Technology. Credit: JPL/NASA
 

 In a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system, NASA said it is set to send its next-generation atomic clock to space in late 2017.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

This clock will be smaller, lighter and magnitudes more precise than any atomic clock flown in space before, NASA said.

Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California have completed integration of the instrument, the Deep Space Atomic Clock, with the spacecraft that will take it into orbit later in 2017, the US space agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Timekeeping plays a critical role in spacecraft navigation and will be especially important for future deep space missions.

Most spacecraft are tracked using "two-way" methods -- the ground-based antenna 'pings' the spacecraft and waits for the signal to return.

By measuring how long the signal takes to travel, the distance to the spacecraft can be calculated.

A navigation team then processes this information to determine the spacecraft's flight path and also determine if any course corrections are required.

The next-generation atomic clock developed by NASA enables "one-way" tracking, where the spacecraft does not need to send the signal back to Earth.

The tracking measurements could be taken onboard and processed with a spacecraft-based navigation system to determine the path and whether any manoeuvre are needed to stay on course.

This will be a key advance for safely navigating future human exploration of the solar system by providing astronauts with their position and velocity when they need it, according to NASA.

It will lighten the load on the antennas in NASA's Deep Space Network, allowing more spacecraft to be tracked with a single antenna.

The Deep Space Atomic Clock would also improve the precision and quantity of the radio data used by scientists for determining a planet's gravity field and probing its atmosphere, NASA said.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

11 minutes ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

12 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

13 hours ago, 1:54pm CDT

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

27 minutes ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

1 hour ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

2 hours ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

12 hours ago, 2:18pm CDT

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

13 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

13 hours ago, 1:37pm CDT

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

13 hours ago, 1:30pm CDT

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

14 hours ago, 1:09pm CDT

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

14 hours ago, 1:07pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

11 minutes ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

12 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

13 hours ago, 1:54pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

11 minutes ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

27 minutes ago

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

27 minutes ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook