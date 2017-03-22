New Hypercars of 2017

It’s just the start of year 2017 but we have already seen some super awesome Hypercars revealed by a number of companies. Some of the models are yet to be revealed as well.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

McLaren F1

The ultimate racing and supercar is still on top after all these years. The company is making sure that it enhances the model and give it a nice upgradation for the year 2017. The car will be priced at around £1 million which is pretty common price tag for a famous hypercar.

Bugatti Chiron

The famous Bugatti Chiron is supposed to arrive in the year 2017. The car is pretty famous for its speed, agility and high quality technical upgrades. It will have a power of almost 1500bhp with a ferocious top speed of 260mph. Sources say that it will be one of the most expensive cars offered by company ever. Well if we look at its specs it can be seen that the big price tag can easily follow the name. Chiron will be a beautiful and powerful alternate version of famous Veyron which will be discontinued after some time. We might get to see its release somewhere in late 2017.

Pagani Huayra

Pagani Huayra is the latest hypercar by the company which was recently revealed. The car is named after the Greek god of wind. Thus we can assume that it will be a super-fast car with pretty cool aerodynamics. The car has been made with titanium and carbon fiber which makes it light weight. It will have an output of 720bhp. It is going to feature a twin turbo Mercedes-AMG engine in the rear end. It will have a maximum speed of 235mph. The car will have the ability to go from 0-62moh in 3.2 seconds.

Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador is regarded as one of the most eye catching model introduced by Lamborghini. The car features an engine which is an impressive 6.5 liter V12. This will provide an output of 740bhp. The top speed of the car will be 220moh while it will have an acceleration of 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds.

Porsche 918 Spyder

One of the famous Hypercars that has already been revealed is Porsche 918 Spyder. The famous hypercar luxury sports car maker has a lot to offer to its owner. The car will have a price tag of almost £650,000.

It is going to sport a V8 petrol engine which will have power coupled with front along with rear fitted electric motors. The car will showcase a combine power of 875bhp. The plug in hybrid car will allow the drive the car on electric power for around 18 miles.

It will have an ability to accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and will have a maximum speed of 214mph.

Mercedes AMG GT Roadster

Mercedes AMG GT Roadster is going to be one of the collect looking Hypercars introduced in the year 2017. The car with removable soft top and excellently designed body is bound to impress everyone. It will have an output of 549bhp, all thanks to its AMG GT R specialized engine. The engine will be a 4.0 liter bi-turbo V8 engine with motor.

Koenigsegg Agera

Koenigsegg Agera was one of the Hypercarsintroduced at Geneva Motor Show that surprised everyone. The Swedish car maker has surely out done its self by making a fantastic and pretty fast car. It will have a 5.0 liter twin turbo engine with a V8 design. This engine will have an ability to produce almost 940bhp. It will have the ability to conquer 0-62moh in 3.0 seconds. It’s supposed to rival McLaren P1. The top speed of car will be 269mph.

Aston Martin AM-RB001/ Valkyrie

The Aston Martin and Red bull’s collaboration has finally produced a gem of a car. The car which has been officially named as Valkyrie was a big hit in the auto show which commenced in February. The jaw-dropping $3 million car is surely worth the wait. Its name has been taken from Greek gods and it means agility along with dynamic nature. It will be a V12 engine and electricity coupled car. Only as few as 125 variants of the car will be produced for road while 25 track cars will be produced. It is supposed to deliver a power of 1000bhp as its name suggests.