 
 

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues Into 2017

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 7:01am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017
Getty Images
  • Climate becoming Stranger and Weirder after the Year 2016
 

The climate has become stranger and weirder after the year 2016. It is a case of the weather having gone haywire.

2016 was a record year for climatic upheaval. Besides heat waves, there were low sea ice levels and sea level rise. The sea temperatures remained high as well. 

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Such extreme weather has also been occurring in 2017, pushing the world into “truly uncharted territory”, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

The year 2016 was the warmest of them all. The global temperatures were 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. Several other transformations are also taking place in the worldwide climate system.  

The levels of carbon dioxide in the environment had skyrocketed. Human activities were responsible for this pollution and concomitant global warming.

The one and a half decade that has elapsed since the year 2001 has seen a 0.4 degrees Celsius increase over the temperatures that remained extant during the period from 1961 to 1990.

The phenomenon known as El Nino also boosted temperatures during 2016. Coral bleaching and the resulting death toll among marine species was a shock to marine conservationists.

Droughts brought devastation to areas in Africa and Central America too thereby reducing food supply due to the wilting of the crops. 

Such extremes of weather and environment have continued into the present year. Although El Nino is no longer with us, the changes going on around the planet ensure that the times ahead will be rocky and rough indeed.

We have truly entered troubles waters and to face these circumstances will take all the tools we have in our arsenal. To think that even with our fancy technology and scientific acumen, humanity still falls short of achieving a pristine environment is enough to make us go from proud and haughty to humble.  

With Atlantic storms and Arctic sea ice at an all-time high, things are not looking good. In the beginning of this year, parts of America and Canada had slightly hot and wet weather.

Meanwhile, the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa was quite cold. Such paradoxical findings can only lead to the mindboggling puzzlement of the meteorologists. Most of the changes are becoming harder to contain as the world embarks on a full-fledged journey into the Anthropocene Era.

This is indeed a time when mankind has changed the environment beyond recognition. What awaits the planet and its species in the future is something about which we can at best only speculate. Short of a modern day miracle, this state of affairs will not be ameliorated so easily.   

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

4 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

4 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

17 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

17 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

30 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

2 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

2 hours ago

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

4 hours ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

4 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

5 hours ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

4 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

4 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

17 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

17 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

30 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook