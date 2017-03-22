Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

2016 was a record year for climatic upheaval. Besides heat waves, there were low sea ice levels and sea level rise. The sea temperatures remained high as well.

Such extreme weather has also been occurring in 2017, pushing the world into “truly uncharted territory”, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

The year 2016 was the warmest of them all. The global temperatures were 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. Several other transformations are also taking place in the worldwide climate system.

The levels of carbon dioxide in the environment had skyrocketed. Human activities were responsible for this pollution and concomitant global warming.

The one and a half decade that has elapsed since the year 2001 has seen a 0.4 degrees Celsius increase over the temperatures that remained extant during the period from 1961 to 1990.

The phenomenon known as El Nino also boosted temperatures during 2016. Coral bleaching and the resulting death toll among marine species was a shock to marine conservationists.

Droughts brought devastation to areas in Africa and Central America too thereby reducing food supply due to the wilting of the crops.

Such extremes of weather and environment have continued into the present year. Although El Nino is no longer with us, the changes going on around the planet ensure that the times ahead will be rocky and rough indeed.

We have truly entered troubles waters and to face these circumstances will take all the tools we have in our arsenal. To think that even with our fancy technology and scientific acumen, humanity still falls short of achieving a pristine environment is enough to make us go from proud and haughty to humble.

With Atlantic storms and Arctic sea ice at an all-time high, things are not looking good. In the beginning of this year, parts of America and Canada had slightly hot and wet weather.

Meanwhile, the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa was quite cold. Such paradoxical findings can only lead to the mindboggling puzzlement of the meteorologists. Most of the changes are becoming harder to contain as the world embarks on a full-fledged journey into the Anthropocene Era.

This is indeed a time when mankind has changed the environment beyond recognition. What awaits the planet and its species in the future is something about which we can at best only speculate. Short of a modern day miracle, this state of affairs will not be ameliorated so easily.