 
 

Satnav Switches Off Your Brain

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 8:20am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Satnav Switches off Your Brain
This map shows the 'degree centrality' of all the streets in central London. This reflects how many other streets are connected to each street, with blue representing simple streets with few connecting streets and red representing complex streets with many connecting streets. CREDIT: Joao Pinelo Silva
  • Using satnavs 'switch off' parts of the brain
 

Apparently, satnav may lead the brain of its user to go into idleness mode.

Employing a satnav to reach your goal may switch off those parts of the brain responsible for finding different routes. The study was published in a journal. 24 subjects navigated in a simulation of Soho.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Their brains were being scanned all the time. There was activity in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. The former is responsible for memory and navigation. The latter is used in planning and choices. 

The brains of the users reacted to the maze of London’s streets. When participants navigated ths streets on a manual basis, the two regions of the brain, mentioned in the previous paragraph, showed surges in electrical activity.

This was especially so when the streets were new ones. Yet when the volunteers used satnav, the spikes were not very marked in their intensity. Take the Seven Dials in London. It is a crossroads where seven streets meet.

Normally looking at it would drive up hippocampus activity whereas a dead end would drive it down. When people have a difficult time navigating the streets of London on their own, they are putting a burden on their hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.  

However, when technology does all the work for us, these brain centers are left idle. They simple switch off and don’t respond to stimuli anymore. All the interest and curiosity simply vanish without a trace.

While navigating London is taxing on the hippocampus, finding one’s way in Manhattan takes less effort. Thus navigation technology may play a very important role in the future.

Navigation technology may help those with dementia since it takes the burden off the brain of the patient. Yet while satnavs have their plus points, they also have their drawbacks. They allow the brains of normal people go idle and lie fallow without doing any sort of puzzle-solving. 

This study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

2 hours ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

6 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

6 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

18 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

Baselworld 2017: The 100th Anniversary Watch Show Begins

Baselworld 2017: The 100th Anniversary Watch Show Begins

12 minutes ago

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow

36 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

57 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

1 hour ago

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

1 hour ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

2 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

4 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

4 hours ago

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

2 hours ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

6 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

6 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

18 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Baselworld 2017: The 100th Anniversary Watch Show Begins

Baselworld 2017: The 100th Anniversary Watch Show Begins

12 minutes ago

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow

36 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

57 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook