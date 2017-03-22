Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Starting at 1pm PDT on March 22, 2017, more Water type Pokemon are headed to Pokemon GO. A post on Pokemon.com just announced new water type Pokemon to catch today.

The new Water-type Pokemon Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and their Evolutions are set to appear more frequently all around the world. Additionally, when trainers are out exploring areas where Water types commonly appear, they'll have a greater chance to encounter several of the Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region. The announcement also says that trainers might even encounter Lapras.

The wave of Water-type Pokémon will last until 1pm PDT on March 29.

Niantic keeps Pokemon Go going with events like this. The company has just updated the Pokemon Go app yesterday.Version 0.59.1 for Android and 1.29.1 for iOS devices only adds that the 7-day ‘First PokéStop of the Day’ streak will now award a random Evolution item.