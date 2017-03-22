 
 

ONO 3D Printer Powered By Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 8:45am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping Tomorrow
Credit: ONO
 

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer is finally shipping.

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer (formerly known as OLO) was the first ever Kickstarter campaign I have joined. After some delays the $99 ONO 3D printer will be shipped to the first backers starting March 23.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Launching a new hardware product is a lot of work. The team behind ONO got about 3 to 4 month behind the initial schedule. It was a disappointment that they missed the Holidays, but realistically the ONO is a big Kickstarter success. 

Watch this amazing video of ONO printing a reticular structure, taking up almost the full volume (120 x 66 x 50 mm). For this print, an ordinary mid-range Android phone os used and 46.8ml of castable resin.

It takes ONO 2.5 hours to print the whole object. In this demo the phone was not connected to a charger while it was printing. Less than half of the fully charged battery was used.

I am so looking forward to start using the ONO 3D printer with my kids. Their minds will get blown.

ONO raised almost $3 million between Kickstarter pledges and BackerKit add-ons. After the more than 16,000 Kickstarter backers received the ONO, the company will open sales to the public. On March 23, the ONO team be showcasing the ONO 3D Printer at the Luxury Technology Show in New York City.

Read the latest update and see photos from the assembly line here.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

29 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

3 hours ago

Satnav Switches off Your Brain

Satnav Switches off Your Brain

24 minutes ago

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

1 hour ago

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

3 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

3 hours ago

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

4 hours ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

4 hours ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

5 hours ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

5 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Technology News

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

29 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

Pokemon Go Adds New Water Pokemon Today at 1pm PDT

21 minutes ago

Satnav Switches off Your Brain

Satnav Switches off Your Brain

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

29 minutes ago

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook