 
 

Baselworld 2017: Casio Gravitymaster GPW2000-1A Is First Connected Gravitymaster

Baselworld 2017: Casio Gravitymaster GPW2000-1A is First Connected Gravitymaster
 

Casio unveiled new watch for aviation experts.

Casio G-SHOCK unveiled the GRAVITYMASTER GPW2000-1A, the first-ever Bluetooth connected model in the Master of G series at the Baselworld 2017. The model, built specifically for aviation experts, features connected GPS capabilities including Mission Stamp – a function that will record time and location, transmitting the information via Bluetooth to a special Smartphone Link app, which can then be viewed in a flight log.

The GPW2000-1A is the first GRAVITYMASTER model to contain a longitude indicator in addition to a latitude indicator – adding a key function to record travel location and history for pilots carrying out their missions. Other premium features include a sapphire crystal for minimal scratching, carbon fiber second hand, carbon fiber insert band and a unique carbon band lock insert, which prevents loosening due to heavy vibrations. In addition, the GPW2000-1A features triple time adjust made possible via Bluetooth Connectivity and G-SHOCK's GPS Hybrid Wave Ceptor technology, providing accurate timekeeping virtually anywhere, ensured by receiving GPS satellite signals or terrestrial radio signals from up to six transmitters worldwide, depending on location and environment.

Each model also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology of shock resistance and 200M water resistance, as well as magnetic resistance, a full auto super LED light, dual-dial world time (auto time zone, 28 cities + UTC), a daily alarm, and a 24-hour stopwatch and 24-hour countdown timer – all in a 57.1mm case.

The new GPW2000-1A will retail for $800 beginning in May 2017. The watch will be on display at Baselworld at the Casio booth, located in Hall 1.1 B67, B71.

The Basel World 2017 takes place in Basel from March 23 - 30, 2017. The press day is on March 22. This is the most important trade show for watch makers. The traditional watch making will continue to collide with consumer electronics as smartwatches advance.

Baselworld 2016 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

