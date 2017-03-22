 
 

Nintendo Switch And Nintendo NES Classic Giveaways

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 9:39am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Giveaways
I4U News is giving both of Nintendo's coveted video game consoles.

The Nintendo Switch is as hard to find as a Nintendo NES Classic. Today is though a good day to find a Nintendo Switch in stock at Target, Walmart,Best Buy and GameStop.

If you are not into driving around and lining up at stores, we have a solution. I4U News has been able to get a NES Classic and a Nintendo Switch to give away to our readers in March. These giveaways of these in-demand Nintendo consoles might be your best chance to get them this month.

Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

Both consoles are EU versions, but will work in the United States as well.  The NES only needs a US USB power adapter and the US gamers can get an official US Nintendo Switch AC Adapter for the EU Switch console. Both giveaways are open to Americans and Europeans.

Refer to our constantly updated Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic shopping guides to find out what the best options are to find any two consoles in stock. NES and Switch hunters turn to Europe already to score Nintendo's consoles on Spain's or Britain's Amazon.

The local delivery service of Amazon, Amazon Prime Now, has sporadic inventory. Those who do not live in a supported metropolitan area get creative and have their orders shipped to UPS stores. Some UPS locations support the forwarding of Amazon Prime Now deliveries.

All methods of getting a NES or a Switch are a hassle. Entering our Giveaways is as easy as clicking a button. Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system includes the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

The NES Classic has been released months ago, but is still extremely hard to find. The NES and the Switch could be not more different. The NES is a blast from the 80s, while the Switch is a new video game concept.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games. A new hack even allows NES owners to run SNES games via an emulator

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

