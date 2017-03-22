 
 

Nintendo NES Classic Controller Sells For $39.99 On Amazon

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 10:51am CDT

 

To score an additional original Nintendo NES controller is as hard as finding a NES consoles.

The premium NES owners are willing to pay for an original Nintendo NES controller is mind-blowing. Several resellers on Amazon offer the Nintendo NES Classic controller for $39.99. Our internal records show that lots of consumers jump on this offer. It is not clear if everyone is aware that the list price of the original Nintendo NES Classic controller is $9.99

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Shoppers on Amazon pay 300% more than they should be paying. The listing of the Nintendo NES Classic controller is also misleading. The list price is set at $65. The $39.99 price is supposed to save buyers 38%. The list price is higher than that of the NES Classic console.

NES Classic Controller US

The packaging of the $39.99 Nintendo NES Classic controller is European, which slightly differs from the US version. The NES Classic Edition is called Nintendo Classic mini overseas.

The EU version of the controller works of course with US NES systems. There are about a dozen resellers offering the Nintendo NES Classic Controller for the $39.99 price.

There are plenty of wired and wireless 3rd party NES Controllers that sell for around $10. 

Nyko MiniBoss Controller for NES Classic Edition

8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver

Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Controller

The NES Classic Edition console is still hard to find. Some lucky shoppers score it on Amazon Prime Now. Check out Nintendo NES Classic shopping guide for the latest in stock updates.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Find out how to get the Nintendo Shift on March 3

Win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

