Nintendo Switch Accessories Guide

If you’ve been able to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch console, you have to make decisions about which games will work best for you, which ones to pre-order, and looking through the optional accessories that will make your gaming experience complete. It is a daunting task because there are many different accessories available to make your gaming experience better.

Since the Nintendo Switch is still new, we think that it would be best to stick with official Nintendo products until we can get more thorough reviews of third party products.

But it is pretty obvious already about what you may need for your Nintendo Switch console:

Extra Storage

As soon as it comes out of the box, the Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of built-in memory, which likely won’t be enough. If you plan on playing a lot of games and buying many digital-only releases, you will want to invest in a Micro SDXC Card. You’ll want to invest in the biggest one you can get because there is only one memory card slot. If there is anywhere to spend a little more, this would be the space.

There are many companies that produce Micro SDXC cards, including SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, and PNY. You can get them directly from Nintendo, in stores, or on Amazon.

Nintendo Official Controllers

Since many of the games available on the Nintendo Switch are party style games, you might want to purchase a few Joy-Con controllers. With your console, you received two, a left and a right, which work for single player games and some two player games. Some third-party companies offer fun colors, but you can get some basic ones from Nintendo.

Another controller you might want to pick up is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It isn’t a necessity, but there are many games that will suggest it because it is a little more traditional, especially for when you are playing those retro-style games. This controller has the cross-shaped D-pad that so many people love.

Controller Accessories

If you do decide to buy extra Joy-Cons, you should buy the extra straps as well. They are the cheapest addition to your accessories collection and will keep you safe. Remember when we all bought Wiis and people broke their TVs by throwing the controllers through the screen – this will prevent that here.

You’ll get two black straps with the Switch (which is probably a good idea because they tend to get dirty from so many hands), but there are plenty of other colors available from Nintendo and third party apps.

Joy-Con Grips are another addition you can purchase. It is a plastic holder that makes the Joy-Con the right shape for when you are playing it on your TV. If you are looking for something “extra,” or if you plan to go on game binges, you can purchase the Charging Grip from Joy-Con. On the other hand, there is the “Comfort Grip” that combines the two Joy-Cons into a single controller. If you are looking for all of the above, there is a protective armor that you can put on the Joy-Cons to prevent them from slipping out of your hand and, if they do, prevent them from breaking once dropped. The “Gel Guard” version is made of silicone and is lighter and thinner, which makes them feel better for people who know they won’t let go of the controller.

Since the controllers do tend to wear out quickly when you are playing, there is a charging dock that you can purchase that will charge four at the same time – perfect for gaming nights.

Nintendo Switch Cases

While there aren’t that many options from Nintendo, you can find cases and screen covers from third-party apps. If you plan on traveling with your Nintendo Switch or allowing children to use it, it would be a great idea.

Nintendo Switch Charging Adapters

This one isn’t a necessity for all people, but for serious gamers, it is necessary. If you play in different areas of your home, you are commuting between home and college, you want to play in the car, or you just want a spare in case of emergency, you may want to invest in other charging adaptors.

If you haven't been able to find a Nintendo Switch, you can check our guide to getting your hands on one