Audi to Launch an Electric Hypercar

A latest news is that Audi is planning to launch a hypercar that will rival upcoming Hypercars such as Mercedes Project One and Aston Martin Valkyrie. The CEO of company, CEP Rupert Stadler indicated that a car like that might be in development these days.

He disclosed the information at the Geneva Motors Show. It is also being said that if the development proceeds in the right direction then we might get to see the new car at the end of decade.

Audi has already announced to introduce three new electric cars in the coming three years. Thus having a hypercar under development might not be something entirely different.

Audi will be launching its upcoming electric SUV named Audi Q6 e-tron by next autumn. When the CEO was asked about this upcoming hypercar, he replied by saying that there are a few interesting ideas that they are working on right now.

According to AutoCar, he also mentioned that Audi has a lot of interest in Formula E and electro mobility that might get them to develop a new car soon.

The Audi R8 e-tron project was boxed just after 19 months of its reveal. This is the reason we cannot say with any surety if the company would actually go further than the development project for this concept of hypercar.

It is also not clear if the car to be introduced will be a fully electric model or will have an electronic boost. The company hasn’t released an official word on this kind of news.

It looks like the company is focusing on a number of concept and technologies these days. The considered a project based on Le Mans too but canned it afterwards.