2019 McLaren F1 Hypercar to Feature New Chassis and Hybrid Tech

This is the first time that McLaren has previewed the design of its famous three seater F1’s new model. The company has given it a new look and a totally new technology as well as per the rumors suggest. This new model which has a code name of BP23 will be launched under the McLaren Ultimate Series. T

his series is actually going to be labeled at the hyper GT series. This means that this specific model will be bringing the hybrid technology back to McLaren. It has been years when McLaren used the technology. It was first used in P1 model.

It is expected that we might get to see this new model roll out on the roads in 2020. The BP23 is going to introduce a number of new exciting features as well. the company will showcase the new carbon fiber structure that will be introduced in the car. The carbon structure will be built in Sheffield. Thus from the year 2020 and later on there will be more cars built on the same structure.

The price of car will be around £2 million. This is the first time that the company had made sure that it will have picture in order to get an idea about it. The car will have a coupe like shape that looks pretty sleek. If the BP23 will belong to the category of GT, then having a coupe like body is pretty much understood.

According to McLaren, almost half of its models will be built on hybrid power system by year 2022. We might get to see the new 4.0 liter V8 engine with electric propulsion in the car. It will offer an output of 903bhp.