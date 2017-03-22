 
 

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Revealed

Posted: Mar 22 2017

 

  • Here is the first look of 2017 Volkswagen Touareg front
 

The SUV will be a rival of BMW X5 and Volvo XC90

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is going to be in markets in less than a year. The company will be giving the vehicle a more luxurious look and a comfortable interior.

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is widely inspired by its own sibling Tiguan which is smaller in size. It will be afive seater SUV model which will definitely sit above Tiguan in the lineup. The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is going to replace current Touareg which went on sale in year 2011.

An image of upcoming 2017 Volkswagen Touareg’s front was released on Facebook by a fan of company. It has given us the full insight on the body and styling of the SUV. It can be seen in the picture that the LED lights are more angular in shape, according to AutoCar.

The car’s overall look resemble to that of Atlas which is popular in US. Its wheel arches are rounded and a wide front grille is showcased on the event. One can also see that it has been formulated on a shorter wheelbase which can be seen easily in the picture.

If we look at the technology and mechanical specs of the SUV, it has a lot to offer too. 2017 Volkswagen Touareg will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain which will produce an output of 381bhp.

The hybrid powertrain will be offered however conventional engine such as diesel and petrol ones will be offered too. It is said that VW is making sure that the SUV gets an ultra-modern and spacious cabin.

As we know that the SUV will be rivaling Volvo XC90 and BMW X5 which is the reason that Touareg’s features will be of first class too. It is said that it will be priced somewhere around £45,000.

