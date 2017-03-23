 
 

What Is An OLED And Why Is It Better For TVs And Electronics?

Posted: Mar 23 2017, 6:04am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

What is an OLED and Why is it Better for TVs and Electronics?
 

OLED TVs are brighter, have more contrast, and are greener than other TV techs

We have been taking a lot about OLED TVs lately with the new 2017 OLED TV lines from LG, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic available now or coming soon. This might make many people in the market for a new TV wonder exactly why they would want an OLED TV rather than a LED set that is cheaper.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

To start with OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. The big difference between OLED tech and other screen technology used for TVs, phones, and other electronics is that OLEDs create their own light when an electric current is applied. LED TVs are really LCD screens with LED backlight and the need for a backlight makes screens using LED tech much thicker than OLED screens.

This means that OLED TVs can be thinner and lighter making them easier to hang on walls and more attractive to the eye. On phones and other electronic devices using an OLED means thinner profiles and less power consumption by OLEDs means longer battery life for mobile devices. OLEDs are also able to provide better image quality than LED backlit screens thanks to improved OLED contrast, more brightness, better viewing angles, wider color range and faster refresh rates.

Refresh rates are a big deal as those directly relate to how smooth images on the screen are. It's worth noting at this point that an LED TV uses an LCD screen and the LEDs are used as the backlight rather than old school CCFL backlights that were dimmer and have less contrast used in the past for LCD TVs. There are a couple downsides to OLED TVs compared to LED backlit sets. The big one is that the OLED TVs are more susceptible to burn in.

This happens typically when someone leaves a show paused for a long time without turning the screen off. You end up with ghost like images of that scene left permanently on the screen. The most noticeable downside to an OLED TV is increase price. That said LG has entry level OLED TVs at a bit under $2,000 making them close to the price of higher end LED backlit TVs. Another potential downside is one that OLED-info points out, OLEDs don't work as well as other technologies in direct sunlight. If your TV room has lots of light this might be something to consider when shopping.

I mentioned before that OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, the organic part of that name comes from the use of carbon and hydrogen in the screen build. If you are big on being green and reducing the amount of toxic metals and materials in your home and in future landfills, OLED tech is much greener than similar technologies.

OLEDs aren't just for TVs and mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. OLEDs are being used to make lighting right now and the tech may one day replace the LED bulbs that have become so ubiquitous over the last few years. Automakers are also looking at using OLEDs for vehicle lighting and displays, eventually brake lights and possibly even headlights will use OLED tech.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

4 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Accessories Guide

Nintendo Switch Accessories Guide

18 hours ago, 11:14am CDT

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

Material Research: New Materials With Amazing Features

23 minutes ago

Brain of Blind Person Rewires Itself to Enhance Other Four senses

Brain of Blind Person Rewires Itself to Enhance Other Four senses

29 minutes ago

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin is More Sensitive Than Human Skin

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin is More Sensitive Than Human Skin

1 hour ago

New Study Shakes up the Dinosaur Family Tree

New Study Shakes up the Dinosaur Family Tree

4 hours ago

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Revealed

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Revealed

14 hours ago, 3:43pm CDT

Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer Spied

Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer Spied

14 hours ago, 3:37pm CDT

2019 McLaren F1 Hypercar to Feature New Chassis and Hybrid Tech

2019 McLaren F1 Hypercar to Feature New Chassis and Hybrid Tech

14 hours ago, 3:31pm CDT

Audi to Launch an Electric Hypercar

Audi to Launch an Electric Hypercar

15 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

15 hours ago, 2:44pm CDT

Rosetta Spacecraft Spots Unique Changes on Comet 67P

Rosetta Spacecraft Spots Unique Changes on Comet 67P

16 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

This New Material is Harder Than Diamond

This New Material is Harder Than Diamond

16 hours ago, 1:50pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Technology News

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

4 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Accessories Guide

Nintendo Switch Accessories Guide

18 hours ago, 11:14am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

Nintendo NES Classic Controller In Stock for $39.99 on Amazon

4 minutes ago

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

Material Research: New Materials With Amazing Features

23 minutes ago

Brain of Blind Person Rewires Itself to Enhance Other Four senses

Brain of Blind Person Rewires Itself to Enhance Other Four senses

29 minutes ago

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin is More Sensitive Than Human Skin

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin is More Sensitive Than Human Skin

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook