What is an OLED and Why is it Better for TVs and Electronics?

We have been taking a lot about OLED TVs lately with the new 2017 OLED TV lines from LG, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic available now or coming soon. This might make many people in the market for a new TV wonder exactly why they would want an OLED TV rather than a LED set that is cheaper.

To start with OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. The big difference between OLED tech and other screen technology used for TVs, phones, and other electronics is that OLEDs create their own light when an electric current is applied. LED TVs are really LCD screens with LED backlight and the need for a backlight makes screens using LED tech much thicker than OLED screens.

This means that OLED TVs can be thinner and lighter making them easier to hang on walls and more attractive to the eye. On phones and other electronic devices using an OLED means thinner profiles and less power consumption by OLEDs means longer battery life for mobile devices. OLEDs are also able to provide better image quality than LED backlit screens thanks to improved OLED contrast, more brightness, better viewing angles, wider color range and faster refresh rates.

Refresh rates are a big deal as those directly relate to how smooth images on the screen are. It's worth noting at this point that an LED TV uses an LCD screen and the LEDs are used as the backlight rather than old school CCFL backlights that were dimmer and have less contrast used in the past for LCD TVs. There are a couple downsides to OLED TVs compared to LED backlit sets. The big one is that the OLED TVs are more susceptible to burn in.

This happens typically when someone leaves a show paused for a long time without turning the screen off. You end up with ghost like images of that scene left permanently on the screen. The most noticeable downside to an OLED TV is increase price. That said LG has entry level OLED TVs at a bit under $2,000 making them close to the price of higher end LED backlit TVs. Another potential downside is one that OLED-info points out, OLEDs don't work as well as other technologies in direct sunlight. If your TV room has lots of light this might be something to consider when shopping.

I mentioned before that OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, the organic part of that name comes from the use of carbon and hydrogen in the screen build. If you are big on being green and reducing the amount of toxic metals and materials in your home and in future landfills, OLED tech is much greener than similar technologies.

OLEDs aren't just for TVs and mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. OLEDs are being used to make lighting right now and the tech may one day replace the LED bulbs that have become so ubiquitous over the last few years. Automakers are also looking at using OLEDs for vehicle lighting and displays, eventually brake lights and possibly even headlights will use OLED tech.