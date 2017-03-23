 
 

Android O Developer Preview Now Available

Posted: Mar 23 2017

 

Android O (8.0) Developer Preview 1 is now made available by Google for Nexus 5X, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player Devices and a few others. (Yes, the preview is released mostly for Google’s devices for now) The preview of highly-anticipated new Android version is downloadable in factory image file format and is only distributed for development purposes. Installing the firmware on your smartphone for everyday use would be a very, very bad idea.

Talking about feature updates, the improved Background Limiting Applications feature is the most impressive of all. The feature was introduced in Android Nougat and was not very strict in the start. The update will reap full potential of this system. The feature has pre-programmed prioritizations regarding the applications running in the background.

The Background Limits feature will leave essential or user-defined applications activated while all other applications will be terminated to improve the battery life and speed of any cellphone running on Android O. An extensive documentation has been released to advice and inform developers on the limits set by Google’s developers on execution of background processes and background location limits.

Notification Channels is yet another new feature which will greatly improve the experience of users by making their notification tray more controllable and less annoying. Instead of all the notifications being stacked into the single notifications tray, there are predefined channels present which will categorize notification importance of each application and stack them in channels of their own category.

Users will be able to manually change the settings of each channel, instead of traditionally opening the settings of each application and disabling the notifications forever. Other improved and new features include picture-in-picture mode, wide-gamut color compatibility for third-party applications, and adaptive icons as highlight, along with a huge list of other little improvements and aditions.

