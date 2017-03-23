SnapDragon 835 yields flying scores in multi-core and GPU tests

We know that Samsung Galaxy S8 duo is probably going to be the first smartphone in the market which will feature the SnapDragon 835 CPU chipset and also debut the sensational processor manufactured by Qualcomm. It may not seem like a huge difference when you decided to buy any of the smartphones launched in the MWC 2017, which won’t be featuring the SD835. But you are missing out on a huge processing power.

LG G6 features an SD821 chipset, so it would be better to discuss the difference between the chipsets of both the rival flagships. SD821 was one of the best chipsets when it was launched, but its 4-core structure is now replaced by an 8-core architecture in SD835. Imaging the difference between 4-core parallel processing and that of an 8-core processor. Both the chipsets use Qualcomm’s own Kryos, just a bit customized, so there won’t be much a difference between single-core processing power of both the chipsets.

SD835 secret to such powerful processing capabilities are the four highly-customized Cortex-A73 cores used to handle the big cluster. Other four cores are stock Cortex-A53 cores which are used in the small cluster. GeekBench’s results show a comprehensive comparison between SD835’s multi-core performance and other high-rolling smartphones’ chipsets. The only processor which was able to compete with SD825 is the Kirin 960 powering the Huawei P10 smartphone.

Kirin also uses Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53 cores but they are completely untouched and are used in stock configuration, which makes SD835 a wee bit better that Kirin 960. A modified Kryos core was also able to beat Huawei P10’s Kirin 960 in single-core tests by a few numbers. AnTuTu also seconded GeekBench’s rating of SD 835. However, according AnTuTu, the next chip being able to take-on the SD835 is its predecessor, SD 821 instead of Kirin 960. Adreno 540 is featured as the dedicated GPU in SD835.

Either the Adreno 540 is quite powerful itself, or Qualcomm augmented its capabilities because GPU benchmarks all reported a huge performance boost in SD835’s GPU power. Huawei P10, using ARM’s latest release of GPU generation also couldn’t match SD835’s GPU power.